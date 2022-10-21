Girls state cross country: Lincoln East's fifth straight state championship also includes all-class champion

KEARNEY — Mia Murray reacted the way most teenagers would when she found out she’d be moving from West Virginia to Nebraska the summer before her sophomore year of high school.

“In the beginning, I wasn’t the biggest fan of it,” Murray said.

But things have turned out well for Murray at Lincoln East. For the second time, the junior was on a team that won the Class A team championship at the state cross country meet. And she’s part of what is now five consecutive state championships for the Spartans.

And on Friday at the Kearney Country Club, Murray not only was the Class A individual state champion, she also won the all-class gold medal as the fastest in all four classes.

Murray is the first girl from a Lincoln school to win the all-class gold since 2014, when Jeralyn Poe won the last of her four titles. And while East has had great teams, it hasn’t had the individual girls state champion since 1981.

Murray moved to Lincoln when her dad, Ben, took a leadership position with the Nebraska Athletic Department. She quickly found something special with the East team, and all of her talented teammates helped her get really good at the sport.

“After the first couple of practices, it was home,” Murray said.

Murray won Class A by seven seconds in 18 minutes, 23 seconds. Stella Miner, the 2020 state champion from Omaha Westside, finished second in the 5,000-meter race.

Murray won the final six races of the season.

“She’s been on a roll,” East coach Brian Kabourek said. “I took her aside and said, ‘You don’t change anything. You got the formula for running, you just need to stick to it.’ And she did stick to it.”

East’s five-peat is tied for the fourth longest streak of consecutive team titles in girls cross country.

This time it came in dominant fashion, finishing 59 points ahead of runner-up Omaha Westside (64-123).

The Spartans runners that made the team score were Murray, Berlyn Schutz (10th), Peyton Svehla (11th), Jordyn Wissing (19th) and Karen Kiratu (40th).

East has won 18 consecutive meets over three seasons. Still, crazy things happen at state when runners try to do too much and collapse before the finish.

But one more time East got five across the line.

“All year long you got people telling you that you’re a shoo-in, and you can’t take that,” Kabourek said. “You got to keep working, and things pop up. We’re talking about high school kids, where it’s an emotional roller coaster every week. I admire any student-athlete. We’ve got great kids that work extremely hard.”

Schutz capped a great high school career in this sport. She’s been on four state championship teams and finished in the top 20 each year.

Lincoln High senior Kennedy Bartee finished ninth, and was second among Lincoln runners. She’s got the only state medals for the Lincoln High girls program in the past 27 years.

In Class B, Gering senior Madison Seiler won by 30 seconds in 19:13, making her a three-time champion. She was injured last season, but still won at state.

“I’m just so thankful that I had this opportunity just to run with these amazing women,” Seiler said.

Seiler led from start to finish, and had the biggest smile of the eight champions when she crossed the finish line.

“God has given me this amazing gift, and I just thought why not use it and glorify him in every way,” Seiler said. “I’m just so grateful to be here.”

Arlington senior Keelianne Green won Class C. After playing softball her first two years of high school, she went out for cross country as a junior. She never lost in 16 career cross country races and is a two-time state champion.

Wayne edged Auburn 74-76 for the Class C team championship, giving Wayne its first title since 1996. Freshman Liston Crotty led Auburn in sixth place.

Lincoln Christian finished third with 86 points. Eva Daniell was the top finisher in 19th place.

In Class D, Jordyn Arens from Crofton won for the third time. She could make it four next season. Arens loves the big meets like state.

“Running isn’t exactly the most fun at times, but the people are what keeps you wanting to come back, and it keeps you pushing,” Arens said.

Her sister, Haley, also won an individual state title for Crofton in 2015.

Hemingford was the Class D team champion.