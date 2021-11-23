 Skip to main content
Gabe Hinrichs signs with Notre Dame for cross country and track
Gabe Hinrichs signs with Notre Dame for cross country and track

State track and field, 5.19

Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the 3,200-meter run during the Class A state track and field meet on May 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Gabe Hinrichs, the Elkhorn South senior who was undefeated during the high school cross country season, has signed to compete in cross country and track at Notre Dame.

Hinrichs signed his letter of intent on Tuesday morning. He chose from a long list of some of the country's top running programs. His other finalists were Colorado and Iowa State.

Notre Dame finished ninth at the NCAA cross country championship last week.

Hinrichs was the all-class state champion at the state cross country meet last month in Kearney. He won the Class A race by 25 seconds in 15 minutes, 18 seconds.

After the season, Hinrichs won the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, making him the first runner from Nebraska to win a race at the seven-state meet in at least 13 years.

At state track last season, Hinrichs won all-class golds in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He ranks third all-time in Nebraska in the 3,200.

— Brent C. Wagner

A list of high school athletes from across the state signing with colleges during fall period
