Fremont's Elli Dahl named Gatorade cross country runner of year

After a record-breaking performance at last October's state meet, Fremont's Elli Dahl was tabbed the Nebraska Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year this week.

Dahl won the Class A state title, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes, 58 seconds, and becoming the first girls runner in state history to finish the 5-kilometer race in under 18 minutes. She also finished in 20th place at the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships. Dahl will compete collegiately at Nebraska.

Dahl, who volunteers with the Salvation Army and as a youth track instructor, is the first Fremont runner to win the Gatorade award. She is now a finalist for the national cross country award.

The boys cross country state awards will be announced next week.

