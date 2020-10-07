Fremont gets state champion back ahead of HAC cross country meet

The top two teams in the Class A girls cross country rankings will compete for the Heartland Athletic Conference team championship Thursday.

Fremont is No. 1 and Lincoln East is No. 2 in the coaches’ poll.

The 12-team meet will be at the Kearney Country Club, with the girls varsity race at 4:50 p.m. and the boys race at 5:20 p.m.

Lincoln East and Fremont were the top two teams at the state meet last year.

Fremont kept winning meets this season even when its best runner, Elli Dahl, was injured. Dahl was the all-class state champion last year as a sophomore.

Dahl raced for the first time this season last week at the Columbus Invitational and placed fourth. Fremont swept the top five spots in that meet for a perfect team score of 15. With Dahl out, Fremont seniors Mara Hemmer and Shelby Bracker have each won races.

East has a four-year winning streak at the conference meet and 14 titles overall. The Spartans’ wins this year include the UNK Invitational and Lincoln Public Schools championship.

Fremont is trying to win the conference title for the first time since 2008.