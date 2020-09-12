For the first time in at least 19 years, Southwest, Southeast take on cross country dual format

It was Southwest's first dual in the 19 years of the program. Southwest coach Ryan Salem said the dual format can make runners think more about the competition, instead of how they're doing against time.

“I think competitively it really slows things down,” Salem said. “It comes down to you and one other runner from one other team, where if we were at a festival (meet) in Iowa it’s almost dehumanizing because it’s just a flurry of finishers. With this you might have been working on a kid for 2,000 meters, so you spent 6 minutes just trying to beat one person. And I think competitively that’s a really good chance to look inside yourself, and it’s a good chance to show your team where are you? Are you going to give up, or are you going to get one more runner?”