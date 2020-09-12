For the first time in at least 19 years, Southwest, Southeast take on cross country dual format

Because there are so many teams, it's often unclear until the race is over which group is the one to beat in the team portion of a cross country meet.
That was different Saturday for Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast because it was us vs. them in an extremely rare dual format for the sport.
There are some smaller meets in Nebraska this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Early this season, duals and triangulars are replacements for some of the larger meets that were canceled due to COVID-19.
Southwest won both duals against Southeast on Saturday at Pioneers Park. The Silver Hawks won the boys dual 20-37, and the girls dual 15-50.
Southwest senior Drew Snyder won the boys 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 47 seconds. Snyder thought the dual format was fun.
“Our goal for this race was to beat as many people as possible, and so it made it easy on us, given that there were only black and gold (Southeast colors) out there today,” Snyder said. “It kind of simplified that idea of not losing to anybody.”
Snyder didn’t think he would be nervous before the small race, but then he was. He’s won both of his races this year, and is looking forward to competing against some of the top runners in the state Thursday at the Lincoln High Invitational.
Southwest junior Brianna Rinn won the girls race by almost one minute in 19:44, and the Silver Hawks dominated the race with the top-five finishers for a perfect team score of 15. Southeast has a younger team with 12 freshmen among its top 20 runners.
It was Southwest's first dual in the 19 years of the program. Southwest coach Ryan Salem said the dual format can make runners think more about the competition, instead of how they're doing against time.
“I think competitively it really slows things down,” Salem said. “It comes down to you and one other runner from one other team, where if we were at a festival (meet) in Iowa it’s almost dehumanizing because it’s just a flurry of finishers. With this you might have been working on a kid for 2,000 meters, so you spent 6 minutes just trying to beat one person. And I think competitively that’s a really good chance to look inside yourself, and it’s a good chance to show your team where are you? Are you going to give up, or are you going to get one more runner?”
The dual replaced the canceled Millard South Invite, and was the idea of Southeast coach David Nebel. The dual format allows the athletes to space out more during and after the race.
“For the times that we’re living in, the format works great,” Nebel said.
There were still two races for each gender.
“We were able to get every kid on our team a chance to compete, and that’s important,” Nebel said. “One of our big selling points in cross country is no one rides the bench.”
Southeast also had a three-team meet this season to replace another canceled meet.
Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X had a dual last week. The boys race was close, with East winning 20-36.
East’s dual was its first since 1989. Duals were more common in the 1980s. Pius X and East would sometime have duals at Seacrest Park, which is near both schools.
But duals gradually became fewer, and then basically went away. This was the first dual for Southeast since at least 1994.
“In the old days they would run a dual meet on a Tuesday, and then you’d have an invitational meet on the weekend,” Nebel said. “But from a training standpoint now the science tells us to have a high school kid go out and run that much is asking a lot.”
