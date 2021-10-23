First-year runner from Arlington emotional after surprise state championship, and more notes from the state cross country meet

Seiler won the Class B race in 19:29, giving her back-to-back state titles.

But three months ago she wouldn’t have expected this win.

She injured her ankle when she slipped on some water playing basketball in July, breaking her ankle and causing damage to tendons and ligaments.

She had surgery on July 7.

“I have some hardware in there right now,” Seiler said.

After 45 days off she began her journey back by running just one mile. She ran her first race on Sept. 18. She still won her district meet by 7 seconds and had the fastest district time in Class B. Then she won state in just her fourth race of the year.

“It’s very overwhelming,” said Seiler, who had a big smile when she crossed the finish line. “I had an injury where I thought I wasn’t going to be running this season at all. I’ve only had a solid five weeks of training. So to come and do this is absolutely insane.”

Record-setting runs: Warm weather with the temperature in the 70s — maybe even too warm — and dry conditions led to three state meet records being set. It also probably helped that this season went more as scheduled, after summer training and some meets were altered by COVID-19 in 2020.