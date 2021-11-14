 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins seven state regional cross country meet
0 Comments

Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins seven state regional cross country meet

  • Updated
  • 0
State cross country, 10.22

On Oct. 22 Gabe Hinrichs from Elkhorn South won the Class A cross country state championship in Kearney.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska cross country state champion Gabe Hinrichs won a regional cross country meet on Sunday.

The Class A state champion from Elkhorn South won the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, making him the first runner from Nebraska to win a race at the meet in at least 13 years. He qualified for the national meet, but that meet has been canceled.

The meet is not part of the official high school season, but several teams have runners go to the meet. There were runners from seven states at the meet.

Hinrichs used a big finish to win in 15 minutes, 0 seconds. He won by 5 seconds. Daniel Romary from Lincoln Northeast finished 13th.

In the boys championship race there were 22 teams. Millard West finished second, which is the highest finish ever for a Nebraska team at this meet. Fremont finished fifth.

In the girls race, Jaci Sievers (Elkhorn South) was ninth, Elli Dahl (Fremont) was 36th, Bri Rinn (Lincoln Southwest) was 37th and Mia Murray (Lincoln East) was 43rd.

The East girls finished 18th in the team race.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News