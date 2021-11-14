Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins seven state regional cross country meet

Nebraska cross country state champion Gabe Hinrichs won a regional cross country meet on Sunday.

The Class A state champion from Elkhorn South won the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, making him the first runner from Nebraska to win a race at the meet in at least 13 years. He qualified for the national meet, but that meet has been canceled.

The meet is not part of the official high school season, but several teams have runners go to the meet. There were runners from seven states at the meet.

Hinrichs used a big finish to win in 15 minutes, 0 seconds. He won by 5 seconds. Daniel Romary from Lincoln Northeast finished 13th.

In the boys championship race there were 22 teams. Millard West finished second, which is the highest finish ever for a Nebraska team at this meet. Fremont finished fifth.

In the girls race, Jaci Sievers (Elkhorn South) was ninth, Elli Dahl (Fremont) was 36th, Bri Rinn (Lincoln Southwest) was 37th and Mia Murray (Lincoln East) was 43rd.

The East girls finished 18th in the team race.

