East girls still team to beat after UNK Invite; Norris, Lincoln Christian girls impress with wins

Lincoln East is still the team to beat in Class A girls cross country.
East has won the state championship three straight years and is looking like a contender to make it four straight next month.
East is 4-for-4 in winning team titles this year. On Monday the top-ranked Spartans won the largest meet of the season at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite. The meet is held on the state meet course at the Kearney Country Club.
There is a race for all four classes. There were 1,651 finishers, the largest race being Class C boys (301 finishers).
Lincoln East’s biggest challenger to win state again may be Fremont, and the Spartans beat Fremont for a second time this season.
East won the team title with a 3-9-15-16-18 finish for its five scoring runners. Mia Murray was third, Izzy Apel ninth, Ella Herzberg 15th, Peyton Svehla 16th and Berlyn Schutz 18th.
East finished with 58 team points. Gretna was second with 95 and Fremont third with 98.
Fremont senior Elli Dahl was the Class A winner in a close race with Jaci Sievers from Elkhorn South. Dahl finished in 18 minutes, 51 seconds, 2 seconds ahead of Sievers. Dahl had the fastest girls time for the day.
Norris won Class B girls with an impressive team score of 33, led by freshman Kendall Zavala in third and senior Laci Havlat in seventh.
Lincoln Christian won Class C girls, topping runner-up Douglas County West 60-75. Lincoln Christian was led by Sadye Daniell in third and Ava Schneider in 12th.
Fullerton won Class D girls.
Elkhorn South senior Gabe Hinrichs won the Class A boys race in 15:58.2. That was also the fastest time regardless of class, by less than 1 second. The Class C winner, two-time state champion Carson Noecker from Hartington-Newcastle, ran 15:58.9.
In the Class A race, Juan Garcia from Grand Island was second and Carter Waters from Fremont was third. Lincoln East’s Joe Volkmer finished eighth.
The Lincoln East boys had another good team finish, taking second place with 87 points. Fremont won with 36 points.
Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra won the Class B boys race by 12 seconds in 16:59.
Other boys team winners were Lexington (Class B), Sidney (Class C) and North Platte St. Patrick’s (Class D).
