East girls still team to beat after UNK Invite; Norris, Lincoln Christian girls impress with wins

Lincoln East is still the team to beat in Class A girls cross country.

East has won the state championship three straight years and is looking like a contender to make it four straight next month.

East is 4-for-4 in winning team titles this year. On Monday the top-ranked Spartans won the largest meet of the season at the Nebraska-Kearney Invite. The meet is held on the state meet course at the Kearney Country Club.

There is a race for all four classes. There were 1,651 finishers, the largest race being Class C boys (301 finishers).

Lincoln East’s biggest challenger to win state again may be Fremont, and the Spartans beat Fremont for a second time this season.

East won the team title with a 3-9-15-16-18 finish for its five scoring runners. Mia Murray was third, Izzy Apel ninth, Ella Herzberg 15th, Peyton Svehla 16th and Berlyn Schutz 18th.

East finished with 58 team points. Gretna was second with 95 and Fremont third with 98.

Fremont senior Elli Dahl was the Class A winner in a close race with Jaci Sievers from Elkhorn South. Dahl finished in 18 minutes, 51 seconds, 2 seconds ahead of Sievers. Dahl had the fastest girls time for the day.