District cross country: The best runner, the 'upsets,' the girls basketball star now in cross country for the first time

Final spots at state: The district meet is different from other meets because it’s all about getting across the finish line in the top 15, because finishing in the top 15 is how you qualify for state.

The race winners are often alone at the finish, but it’s usually a real battle for that 15th spot. Norfolk junior Paige Godfrey got one of those spots, finishing 15th in the A-2 race in 21:16. If she was just 2 seconds slower, she wouldn’t have made state.

She’s going to state for the first time, and that was her way in because her team didn’t qualify. Last year she was just on the outside of making state, finishing 18th.

For most of the race, she knew what she had to do, because fans would tell her or she could hear coaches telling runners near her what place they were in.

“Through most of the race I was about 18th or 19th, and then the last 1,000 (meters) I passed some girls coming up the hill,” Godfrey said. “And then we always practice finishes, so at the end I was able to catch one girl in front of me in the last few meters and get 15th place. That felt really good, so I could qualify for state. I’ve just worked so hard for the whole season and I knew I really wanted to qualify.”