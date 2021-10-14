District cross country: Results from Thursday's area district meets

Cross country
DISTRICT RESULTS
A-1 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 25, Lincoln Pius X 80, Norfolk 92, Lincoln Southeast 100, Columbus 112, Kearney 157, Omaha Bryan 168.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:58; 2. Lawrence, Columbus, 17:01; 3. Kirchner, Millard West, 17:05; 4. Haith, Millard West, 17:05; 5. Fey, Millard West, 17:05; 6. Witte, Millard West, 17:05; 7. Marshall, Millard West, 17:05; 8. Bickley, Millard West, 17:10; 9. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 17:13; 10. Hartnett, Millard West, 17:14; 11. Kittelson, Norfolk, 17:30; 12. Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 17:33; 13. Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:36; 14. Uzzell, Norfolk, 17:41; 15. Nielsen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:44.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 38, Gretna 46, Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Central 120, Columbus 128, Lincoln Northeast 174, Omaha South 186.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. E. Dahl, Fremont, 18:30; 2. White, Omaha Westside, 18:48; 3. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 19:55; 4. Bricker, Gretna, 20:03; 5. Dillon, Fremont, 20:12; 6. Abels, Omaha Westside, 20:21; 7, Walker, Gretna, 20:27; 8. Wagner, Fremont, 20:33, 9. Dobberstein, Gretna, 20:43; 10. Hannesson, Gretna, 20:45; 11. M. Dahl, Fremont, 20:50; 12. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:52; 13. McCabe, Fremont, 21:00; 14. Hemmer, Fremont, 21:02; 15. Gerard, Omaha Westside, 21:10.
A-2 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 31, Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 75, Millard North 90, Omaha Burke 126, Omaha South 147, Bellevue East 188.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:39; 2. Taylor, Fremont, 16:32; 3. Waters, Fremont, 16:32; 4. Miller, Fremont, 16:34; 5. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:35; 6. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:38; 7. Goldsmith, Millard North, 16:39; 8. Gonzalez, Fremont, 16:44; 9. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:50; 10. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:52; 11. Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 16:58; 12. Davy, Lincoln East, 17:03; 13. Ramsey, Millard North, 17:04; 14. Perez Ramos, Fremont, 17:04; 15. Martinez, Omaha South, 17:04.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 26, North Platte 62, Millard North 84, Norfolk 100, Omaha Burke 141, Grand Island 147, Lincoln High 180.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 19:13; 2. Z. Blaesi, North Platte, 19:32; 3. Holm, North Platte, 19:35; 4. Apel, Lincoln East, 19:35; 5. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:40; 6. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:43; 7. Herzberg, Lincoln East, 19:53; 8. Caruso, Millard North; 19:57; 9. Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:21; 10. Wissing, Lincoln East, Lincoln East, 20:35; 11. E. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:49; 12. Chambers, Millard North, 20:58; 13. Brown, Grand Island, 21:01; 14. Rasmussen, Lincoln East, 21:09; 15. Godfrey, Norfolk, 21:16.
A-3 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista South 39, Gretna 55, Lincoln Southwest 63, Grand Island 78, Papillion-La Vista 130, Lincoln High 143, Bellevue West 196, Omaha Northwest 250.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:19; 2. Liewer, Gretna, 16:24; 3. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:36; 4. Karas, Papillion-La Vista South 17:11; 5. Edmonds, Gretna, 17:13; 6. Haselhorst, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:16; 7. Fiedler, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:17; 8. Hadaway, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:20; 9. Wilson, Grand Island, 17:21; 10. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 17:24; 11. Reeson, Gretna, 17:29; 12. Thompson, Papillion-La Vista, 17:29; 13. Tompkins, Grand Island, 17:30; 14. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:30; 15. Brown, Lincoln Southwest. 17:30.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Millard West 42, Kearney 55, Elkhorn South 66, Lincoln North Star 99, Millard South 102, Papillion-La Vista 168, Bellevue East 204.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 18:47; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 18:58; 3. Burger, Kearney, 19:24; 4. Beaudin, 19:37; 5. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:10; 6. Hernandez, Millard West, 20:13; 7. Ullman, Millard West, 20:16; 8. Vojslavek, Millard West, 20:27; 9. Bonsall, Kearney, 20:32; 10. Ebmeier, Millard West, 20:42; 11. Kutash, Millard West, 20:42; 12. Tichota, Elkhorn South, 20:43; 13. Black, Elkhorn South, 20:57; 14. Escobar, Millard South, 20:57; 15. Tobaben, Elkhorn South, 20:59.
A-4 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 49, Lincoln North Star 49, North Platte 85, Millard South 89, Omaha Westside 109, Lincoln Northeast 141, Omaha Central 212, Omaha North 215.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Caudy, North Platte, 15:49; 2. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 15:58; 3. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:36; 4. Heller, Millard South, 16:46; 5. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:51; 6. Nguyen, Lincoln North Star, 16:53; 7. Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 17:04; 8. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 17:06; 9. Wall, Omaha Westside, 17:13; 10. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 17:14; 11. Burns, Creighton Prep, 17:17; 12. Schmaderer, Creighton Prep, 17:18; 13. Teets, North Platte, 17:19; 14. Malick, Creighton Prep, 17:24; 15. Gerard, Omaha Westside, 17:26.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 38, Papillion-La Vista South 47, Lincoln Pius X 73, Omaha Marian 92, Bellevue West 118, Lincoln Southeast 137, Omaha Bryan 209.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:03; 2. Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:24; 3. Muller, Bellevue West, 19:57; 4. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 20:05; 5. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 20:16; 6. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:18; 7. Tvrdy, Lincoln Pius X, 20:22; 8. Rosenthal, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:42; 9. McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:49; 10. Garcia, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:50; 11. Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 20:55; 12. Prichard, Lincoln Pius X, 20:59; 13. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, 21:02; 14. Olsen, Lincoln Southeast, 21:08; 15. Chapman, Omaha Marian, 21:10.
B-3 AT BEATRICE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 21, Seward 34, York 40, Beatrice 74, Schuyler 86, Waverly 96, Crete 112.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 16:23; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 16:34; 3. Pinneo, York, 16:57; 4. Pittman, Norris, 17:08; 5. Standifer, Seward, 17:11; 6. Cooper, Norris, 17:23; 7. Zarraga, York, 17:29; 8. Jurchen, Seward, 17:37; 9. Bonde, York, 17:41; 10. Talero, Norris, 17:45; 11. Quinones, Beatrice, 17:46; 12. Carrasco, Schuyler, 17:46; 13. Kasparek, Waverly, 17:48; 14. Bywater, Schuyler, 17:48.48; 15. Pomajzl, Norris, 17:49.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Norris 13, York 56, Seward 61, Beatrice 64, Waverly 66, Schuyler 97, Crete 131.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Zavala, Norris, 19:07; 2. Stuckey, York, 19:17; 3. Thomas, Norris, 19:29; 4. Havlat, Norris, 10:06; 5. Wallman, Norris, 20:06; 6. Deanda, Schuyler, 20:20; 7. Talero, Norris, 20:29; 8. Swanson, Beatrice, 20:32; 9. Gottschalk, Seward, 20:36; 10. Beisel, Seward, 20:41; 11. Waldo, Waverly, 20:43; 12. Greisen, Seward, 20:53; 13. Finker, Norris, 20:54; 14. Benker, Waverly, 20:56; 15. Perrett, Beatrice, 21:05.
C-1 AT FORT CALHOUN
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fort Calhoun 23, Arlington 48, Douglas County West 68, Boys Town 85, Louisville 85, Omaha Concordia 115, Omaha Gross 128, Auburn 128, Elmwood-Murdock 141, Syracuse 160, Conestoga 171, Falls City 234.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. E. Olbering, Fort Calhoun, 16:46; 2. May, Arlington, 16:52; 3. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:01; 4. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:14; 5. Gaston, Douglas County West, 17:31; 6. Flesner, Arlington, 17:35; 7. Barnes, Louisville, 17:48; 8. Euans, Louisville, 17:50; 9. Hurt, Boys Town, 17:52; 10. Simmerman, Conestoga, 17:54; 11. Cupp, Boys Town, 17:54; 12. Perry, Auburn, 17:55; 13. Patton, Elmwood-Murdock, 17:55; 14. Garvey, Omaha Concordia, 18:00; 15. Schwarte, Fort Calhoun, 18:09.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Douglas County West 25, Arlington 39, Fort Calhoun 67, Conestoga 74, Auburn 79, Falls City 84, Omaha Concordia 111, Omaha Gross 124, Boys Town 132, Elmwood-Murdock 171.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Green, Arlington, 18:28; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:03; 3. O’Daniel, Arlington, 20:04; 4. O. Malousek, Douglas Count West, 20:36; 5. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:43; 6. Fosmer, Louisville, 21:01; 7. Paulson, Douglas County West, 21:01; 8. M. Malousek, Douglas County West, 21:04; 9. Morrison, Douglas County West, 21:04; 10. Becker, Auburn, 21:04; 11. Thomas, Falls City, 21:06; 12. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:15; 13. Thomas, Auburn, 21:48; 14. Grimm, Douglas County West, 21:48; 15. Noerrlinger, Syracuse, 22:00.
C-2 AT BRANCHED OAK LAKE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Milford 22, Lincoln Christian 25, Lincoln Lutheran 56, Malcolm 79, Wahoo 88, Columbus Scotus 115, Bishop Neumann 149, Ashland-Greenwood 166, Raymond Central 174.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Eickhoff, Milford, 16:58; 2. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:07; 3. Reitz, Milford, 17:13; 4. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:16; 5. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 17:16; 6. Roth, Milford, 17:31; 7. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:39; 8. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 17:43; 9. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:48; 10. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 17:48; 11. Graber, Wahoo, 17:51; 12. Baack, Milford, 17:53; 13. Herrera, Lincoln Christian, 18:01; 14. Mullet, Milford, 18:03; 15. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 18:04.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Christian 16, Milford 29, Columbus Scotus 62, Wahoo 77, Fairbury 84, Malcolm 89.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Kenning, Milford, 19:43; 2. S. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:19; 3. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 21:18; 4. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 21:44; 5. McGuire, Milford, 22:05; 6. E. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 22:07; 7. Kassebaum, Lincoln Christian, 22:17; 8. Dallmann, Lincoln Christian, 22:26; 9. Klug, Columbus Scotus, 22:35; 10. York, Fairbury, 22:35; 11. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 22:39; 13. Ramos, Fairbury, 22:48; 14. Piening, Milford, 22:51; 15. Adamy, Columbus Scotus, 22:59.
D-1 AT McCOOL JUNCTION
BOYS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 14, Cornerstone Christian 14, Centennial 47, Yutan 52, Palmyra 58, Tri County 60, Thayer Central 62, Archbishop Bergan 65.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 17:42; 2. Neville, McCool Junction, 17:53; 3. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 17:55; 4. J. Brugger, McCool Junction, 17:56; 5. Turnbull, Centennial, 17:57; 6. Siems, Tri County, 18:03; 7. Havelka, freeman, 18:17; 8. L. Brugger, McCool Junction, 18:17; 9. Moyer, Palmyra, 18:28; 10. Tarr, Cornerstone Christian, 18:37; 11. Berry, Palmyra, 18:46; 12. Kult, Yutan, 18:58; 13. Fiala, Aquinas, 19:04; 14. Winkleman, Centennial, 19:07; 15. Tichota, Yutan, 19:10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Palmyra 22, Aquinas 22, McCool Junction 32, Cornerstone Christian 38, Tri County 42, East Butler 48, Thayer Central 48.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:18; 2. Frey, Palmyra, 20:25; 3. M. Frasher, Aquinas, 20:49; 4. G. Frasher, Aquinas, 20:49; 5. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 21:09; 6. Escritt, Titans, 21:52; 7. Hess, McCool Junction, 22:04; 8. Palm, Palmyra, 22:08; 9. Schmidt, Deshler, 22:08; 10. Baker, Tri County, 22:09; 11. Lytle, Pawnee City, 22:16; 12. Kozisek, East Butler, 22:22; 13. Strein, Tri County, 22:25; 14. Brandenburgh, Centennial, 22:26; 15. Lang, Palmyra, 22:29.