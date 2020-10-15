District cross country: Results from Thursday's area district meets

Cross country
DISTRICT RESULTS
A-1 AT PAPILLION'S WALNUT CREEK PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Millard West 25, Gretna 63, Lincoln Pius X 82, Millard South 84, Grand Island 111, Bellevue East 189
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:16; 2. Kirchner, Millard West, 16:39; 3. Goetsche, Millard West, 16:52; 4. Marshall, Millard West, 16:58; 5. Heller, Millard South, 17:01; 6. Rahmanzai, Gretna, 17:03; 7. Hartnett, Millard West, 17:04; 8. Dustin, Lincoln Pius X, 17:18; 9. Fey, Millard West, 17:20; 10. Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 17:22; 11. Haith, Millard West, 17:24; 12. Suing, Gretna, 17:27; 13. Liewer, Gretna, 17:29; 14. Rasumussen, Millard South, 17:33; 15. Reeson, Gretna, 17:34.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Papillion-La Vista South 33, Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 66, Lincoln Pius X 100, Grand Island 129, Bellevue East 156.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:05; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 19:49; 3. Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:50; 4. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:51; 5. Caruso, Millard North, 20:38; 6. Korus, Lincoln Pius X, 20:46; 7. Anderson, Millard North, 20:53; 8. Rhode, Millard North, 20:55; 9. Tichota, Elkhorn South, 20:55; 10. Castle, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:55; 11. Tvrdy, Lincoln Pius X, 21:09; 12. Young, Elkhorn South, 21:10; 13. Sullivan, Millard North, 21:15; 14. Pikop, Grand Island, 21:15; 15. Grote, Papillion-La Vista South, 21:19.
A-2 AT PAPILLION'S WALNUT CREEK PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Papillion-La Vista South 45, Elkhorn South 66, Lincoln Southwest 70, Millard North 86, Papillion-La Vista 104, Lincoln Southeast 131.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:59; 2. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:09; 3. Anthony, Papillion-La Vista South, 16:59; 4. Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 17:00; 5. Oliver, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:02; 6. Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:07; 8. Ramsey, Millard North, 17:08; 9. Foix, Papillion-La Vista, 17:09; 10. Plante, Elkhorn South, 17:11; 11. Augustine, Millard North, 17:17; 12. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 17:17; 13. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 17:18; 14. Karas, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:18; 15. Crotteau, Lincoln Southeast, 17:19.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 21, Millard West 44, Millard South 85, Gretna 106, Lincoln Southeast 107, Papillion-La Vista 184.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:05; 2. Smid, Lincoln Southwest, 19:58; 3. Gilbert, Millard West, 19:59; 4. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 20:06; 5. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 20:07; 6. Beaudin, Millard West, 20:12; 7. McLain, Millard South, 20:16; 8. Walker, Gretna, 20:29; 9. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 20:36; 10. Hartnett, Millard West, 20:36; 11. Bies, Millard West, 20:47; 12. Olsen, Lincoln Southeast, 20:52; 13. Schwartz, Lincoln Southeast, 20:53; 14. Vojslavek, Millard West, 20:54; 15. Speer, Gretna, 20:55.
A-3 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 29, Lincoln East 53, North Platte 74, Lincoln High 101, Lincoln Northeast 126, Bellevue West 172.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Caudy, North Platte, 16:18; 2. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:27; 3. Wagner, Fremont, 16:46; 4. Waters, Fremont, 16:54; 5. Miller, Fremont, 16:58; 6. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 17:01; 7. Taylor, Fremont, 17:08; 8. Graff, Lincoln East, 17:10; 9. Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:11; 10. Ramos, Fremont, 17:15; 11. Ladd, Fremont, 17:19; 12. San Miguel, North Platte, 17:22; 13. McGeorge, Fremont, 17:24; 14. Allen, Lincoln East, 17:28; 15. Teets, North Platte, 17:36.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 31, Omaha Westside 65, Kearney 71, Bellevue West 108, Lincoln North Star 111, Lincoln Northeast 153.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. White, Omaha Westside, 18:41; 2. Godwin, Kearney, 19:12; 3. Bracker, Fremont, 19:37; 4. Muller, Bellevue West, 19:45; 5. M. Dahl, Fremont, 19:48; 6. Hemmer, Fremont, 19:49; 7. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 19:51; 8. Wagner, Fremont, 19:55; 9. Dillon, Fremont, 20:08; 10. E. Dahl, Fremont, 20:16; 11. Webb, Lincoln North Star, 20:23; 12. Abels, Omaha Westside, 20:27; 13. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:33; 14. Bonsali, Kearney, 20:40; 15. McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:45.
A-4 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln North Star 32, Creighton Prep 41, Norfolk 71, Columbus 122, Kearney 132, Omaha Westside 149.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Chot, Lincoln North Star, 16:03; 2. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:19; 3. Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:33; 4. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 16:34; 5. Zabrowski, Lincoln North Star, 16:43; 6. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 16:54; 7. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:54; 8. Lawrence, Columbus, 16:55; 9. Burns, Creighton Prep, 17:02; 10. Stagle, Creighton Prep, 17:06; 11. Weber, Creighton Prep, 17:09; 12. Davis, Creighton Prep, 17:10; 13. Cavlovic, Creighton Prep, 17:13; 14. Yowell, Norfolk, 17:14; 15. Rivas, Kearney, 17:17.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 26, Omaha Marian 39, North Platte 92, Norfolk 103, Lincoln High 144, Columbus 145.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Miner, Omaha Marian, 18:29; 2. Apel, Lincoln East, 19:31; 3. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:50; 4. Blasei, North Platte, 19:56; 5. Schulz, Lincoln East, 20:05; 6. Muma, Lincoln East, 20:19; 7. Lampert, Omaha Marian, 20:26; 8. Von Seggem, Omaha Marian, 20:31; 9. Salzman, Omaha Marian, 20:33; 10. Hanger, Lincoln East, 20:35; 11. Agena, Lincoln High, 20:39; 12. Mortimer, Norfolk, 20:52; 13. Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:55; 14. Watson, Omaha Marian, 20:55; 15. Protzman, Norfolk, 20:57.
B-3 AT SEWARD
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Norris 20, Seward 44, York 44, Waverly 46, Schuyler 90, Crete 104, Beatrice 115.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Pinneo, York, 16:53; 2. Schroeder, Waverly, 16:57; 3. Pittman, Norris, 17:15; 4. Nelson, Norris, 17:25; 5. Nottingham, Seward, 17:26; 6. Boonstra, Norris, 17:29; 7. Cooper, Norris, 17:33; 8. Ballinger, Waverly, 17:36; 9. Zarraga, York, 17:37; 10. Schmid, York, 17:38; 11. Gray, Seward, 17:38; 12. Ramon, Schuyler, 17:54; 13. Standifer, Seward, 18:16; 14. Schmidt, Norris, 18:18; 15. Limback, Seward, 18:19.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Seward 25, Norris 34, York 47, Waverly 69, Beatrice 72, Crete 102, Schuyler 104.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Stuckey, York, 19:15; 2. Masco, Seward, 19:44; 3. Beisel, Seward, 20:10; 4. Deanda, Schuyler, 20:55; 5. Gourlay, Norris, 20:55; 6. Thomas, Norris. 20:55; 7. Waldo, Waverly, 20:56; 8. Havlat, Norris, 20:56; 9. Hughes, Seward, 21:05; 10. Conrad, York, 21:07; 11. Gottschalk, Seward, 21:17; 12. Cardoso-Franco, Crete, 21:22; 13. Frerichs, Beatrice, 21:24; 14. Perrett, Beatrice, 21:29; 15. Talero, Norris, 21:42.
C-1 AT DC WEST
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fort Calhoun 36, Louisville 50, Boys Town 57, Arlington 65, DC West 71, Platteview 89, Concordia 129, Falls City 132, Conestoga 142, Auburn 178, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 204.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 16:13; 2. Smith, Boys Town, 16:41; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 16:45; 4. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 16:45; 5. McArdle, DC West, 16:50; 6. Garvey, Concordia, 16:52; 7. Barnes, Lousiville, 17:20; 8. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:21; 9. Heard, Louisville, 17:21; 10. Grefe, Arlington, 17:30; 11. Poindexter, Boys Town, 17:32; 12. Bottom, Falls City, 17:37; 13. Ball, Louisville, 17:42; 14. Tolliver, Platteview, 17:44; 15. Hawley, Falls City, 17:47.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 29, Fort Calhoun 50, Platteview 68, Auburn 75, Concordia 100, Falls City 104, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 110, Conestoga 119, Arlington 132, Boys Town 149.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Lawrence, Platteview, 19:15; 2. O. Malousek, DC West, 19:25; 3. Parriott, Conestoga, 19:29; 4. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 19:41; 5. Clarke, Platteview, 19:43; 6. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 19:53; 7. Binder, Auburn, 20:05; 8. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 20:14; 9. M. Malousek, DC West, 20:22; 10. Korytowski, Lousiville, 20:25; 11. Paulson, DC West, 20:26; 12. Morrison, DC West, 20:38; 13. McCarville, DC West, 20:42; 14. Skelton, Fort Clahoun, 20:47; 15. Peacock, Louisville, 20:49.
C-2 AT BRANCHED OAK LAKE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Christian 29, Milford 34, Malcolm 51, Wilber-Clatonia 53, Wahoo 98, Lincoln Lutheran 100, Fairbury 129, Bishop Neumann 135, North Bend Central 160, David City 213.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 16:55; 2. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:10; 3. Reitz, Milford, 17:12; 4. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 17:17; 5. Hoover, Wilber-Clatonia, 17:18; 6. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 17:25; 7. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:35; 8. Xing, Lincoln Christian, 17:38; 9. Baack, Milford, 17:39; 10. Mullet, Milford, 17:42; 11. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 17:48; 12. Roth, Milford, 17:53; 13. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 17:54; 14. Boesen, Malcolm, 17:54; 15. Graber, Wahoo, 17:57.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Christian 27, Milford 36, Ashland-Greenwood 42, North Bend Central 43, Bishop Neumann 103, Fairbury 108, Malcolm 114, Wahoo 117.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:19; 2. McGuire, Milford, 20:20; 3. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 20:44; 4. Williams, North Bend Central, 21:04; 5. Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 21:14; 6. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 21:17; 7. Mullet, Milford, 21:21; 8. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 21:24; 9. Moshler, Fairbury, 21:30; 10. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 21:31; 11. Bourek, North Bend Central, 21:32; 12. Shultz, Raymond Central, 21:33; 13. Piening, Milford, 21:37; 14. Dallman, Lincoln Christian, 21:42; 15. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 21:48.
D-1 AT McCOOL JUNCTION
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 10, Freeman 30, McCool Junction 33, Fillmore Central 34, Cornerstone Christian 44, Palmyra 65, Yutan 81, Tri County 93, Deshler 93, Archbishop Bergan 106, East Butler 110, Johnson County Central 126.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Davis, Aquinas 16:27; 2. Neville, McCool Junction, 17:25; 3. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 17:31; 4. Sisco, Aquinas, 17:37; 5. Witter, Aquinas, 17:41; 6. Larson, Tri County, 17:42; 7. Moyer, Palmyra, 17:42; 8. Nun, Fillmore Central, 17:53; 9. Turnbull, Centennial, 18:01; 10. Jurgens, Freeman, 18:03; 11. Havelka, Freeman, 18:03; 12. Buhl, Freeman, 18:03; 13. Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 18:04; 14. Brugger, McCool Junction, 18:04; 15. McDonald, Deshler, 18:04.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: McCool Junction 13, Tri County, 25, Palmyra 28, Thayer Central 46, Cornerstone Christian 56, Archbishop Bergan 57, Johnson County Central 66, Pawnee City 66, Aquinas 76, East Butler, 96.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:14; 2. Frey, Palmyra, 20:15; 3. McDonald, Johnson County Central, 20:29; 4. Plock, McCool Junction, 20:39; 5. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 20:48; 6. Holtmeier, Tri County, 21:04; 7. Palm, Palmyra, 21:09; 8. Yates, McCool Junction, 21:13; 9. Koch, Tri County, 21:21; 10. Crawford, Tri County, 21:38; 11. Baker, Tri County, 21:40; 12. Darrough, College View, 21:45; 13. Lukert, Thayer Central, 21:47; 14. Brandenbaugh, Centennial, 21:58; 15. Escritt, Thayer Central, 22:19.
