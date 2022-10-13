District cross country: Results from Thursday's area district meets

Cross country
DISTRICT RESULTS
A-1 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 31, Lincoln Pius X 41, Omaha Burke 89, Lincoln High 121, Grand Island 126, Columbus 131, Omaha Bryan 215, Omaha North 242.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:08; 2. Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 16:34; 3. Davy, Lincoln East, 16:47; 4. Majerus, Lincoln Pius X, 16:51; 5. Lawrence, Columbus, 17:01; 6. Arduser, Lincoln East, 17:11; 7. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 17:14; 8. Krier, Lincoln Pius X, 17:18; 9. Nielsen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:21; 10. Ruch, Lincoln East, 17:26.84; 11. Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 17:26.95; 12. Caceres Perez, Grand Island, 17:27; 13. Diedrichsen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:30; 14. Winters, Lincoln Pius X, 17:35; 15. Steuter, Lincoln Pius X, 17:40.
People are also reading…
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 20, Elkhorn South 63, Lincoln Southwest 70, Lincoln Pius X 76, Columbus 155, Omaha Burke 165, Omaha Bryan 223.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:11; 2. Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:51; 3. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 18:53; 4. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:25; 5. Wissing, Lincoln East, 19:53; 6. Muller, Bellevue West, 20:00; 7. Stewart, Lincoln Pius X, 20:01; 8. Neill, Elkhorn South, 20:10; 9. Kiratu, Lincoln East, 20:14; 10. McNamara, Bellevue West, 20:22; 11. Bedient, Lincoln Pius X, 20:25; 12. Kafka, Lincoln Southwest, 20:33.50; 13. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 20:33.60; 14. Herzberg, Lincoln East, 20:45; 15. Ryan, Bellevue West, 20:53.
A-2 AT SKYVIEW PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Gretna 43, Fremont 47, Papillion-La Vista South 49, Norfolk 113, Papillion-La Vista 117, Omaha Central 174, Lincoln Northeast 183.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:06; 2. Pleskac, Fremont, 16:42.62; 3. Gonzalez, Fremont, 16:42.63; 4. Lofquest, Gretna, 16:56; 5. Fiedler, Papillion-La Vista South, 16:58.08; 6. Dobberstein, Gretna, 16:58.22; 7. Reeson, Gretna, 17:00; 8. Luthi, Gretna, 17:03; 9. Karas, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:04; 10. Langabee, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:05; 11. Schulz, Fremont, 17:07; 12. Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:12; 13. Valenta, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:13.03; 14. Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 17:13.12; 15. Miller, Fremont, 17:13.94.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 41, Millard North 49, Gretna 73, Norfolk 77, Papillion-La Vista 118, Omaha Central 157, Lincoln Northeast 177.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, 19:47; Dobberstein, Gretna, 20:03; 3. Dahl, Fremont, 20:17; 4. Caruso, Millard North, 20:19; 5. Hemmer, Fremont, 20:25; 6. Walker, Gretna, 20:28; 7. Chambers, Millard North, 20:30, 8. Foster, Norfolk, 20:35; 9. Rhode, Millard North, 20:36; 10. Darmento, Fremont, 20:38; 11. Grosse, Fremont, 20:47; 12. Olson, Fremont, 20:52; 13. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:54; 14. Mortimer, Norfolk, 20:56; 15. Anderson, Millard North, 21:10.
A-3 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 55, Elkhorn South 72, Omaha Westside 79, Millard South 81, North Platte 87, Omaha South 143, Bellevue East 192, Bellevue West 224.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:07; 2. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:38; 3. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:42; 4. Wall, Omaha Westside, 16:45; 5. Martinez Cruz, Omaha South, 16:48; 6. Heller, Millard South, 16:59; 7. Teets, North Platte, 17:07; Hawks, North Platte, 17:14; 8. Hawks, North Platte, 17:14; 9. Lender, Millard South, 17:15; 10. Gross, Omaha Westside, 17:17; 11. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 17:21; 12. O'Brien, Bellevue East, 17:22; 13. Schnase, Lincoln Southwest, 17:26.21; 14. Richert, Lincoln Southwest, 17:26.23; 15. Schumacher, Elkhorn South, 17:26.76.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 30, North Platte 65, Millard South 85, Grand Island 99, Lincoln High 119, Omaha South 128, Omaha North 180.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Miner, Omaha Westside, 18:57; 2. White, Omaha Westside, 19:11; 3. Durow, Millard South, 19:17; 4. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:26; 5. Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 19:52; 6. Holm, North Platte, 20:06; 7. Gregor, Omaha South, 20:14; 8. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:23; 9. Abdessalam, Omaha North, 20:35; 10. Gerard, Omaha Westside, 20:53; 11. Hothan, North Platte, 21:07.46; 12. Quinlivan, Omaha Westside, 21:07.89; 13. Juan Jesus, Omaha South, 21:14; 14. Arnold, North Platte, 21:15; 15. Wittmann, Omaha Westside, 21:19.
A-4 AT SKYVIEW PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 32, Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln Southeast 77, Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 100, Kearney 138, Westview 225, Omaha Northwest 255.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Witte, Millard West, 16:20; 2. Marshall, Millard West, 16:28; 3. Schultz, Millard North, 16:29; 4. Bickley, Millard West, 16:32; 5. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:33; 6. Hartnett, Millard West, 16:54; 7. Youell, Creighton Prep, 16:59; 8. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 17:04; 9. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 17:05; 10. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 17:14; 11. Finney, Creighton Prep, 17:16; 12. Bitker, Lincoln North Star, 17:20.29; 13. Bradley, Lincoln Southeast, 17:20.91; 14. McGarry, Creighton Prep, 17:20.93; 15. Wiley, Lincoln North Star, 17:22.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 52, Millard West 53, Papillion-La Vista South 53. Omaha Marian 93, Lincoln North Star 127, Lincoln Southeast 143, Westview 213.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Burger, Kearney, 19:19; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 19:23; 3. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:28; 4. Karjalainen, Kearney, 19:43; 5. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 20:05; 6. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:21; 7. Clarke, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:27; 8. Baum, Papillion-La Vista South, 20:30; 9. Ullman, Millard West, 20:33.59; 10. Stava, Kearney, 20:33.90; 11. Ambrose, Omaha Marian, 20:36; 12. Stover, Omaha Marian, 20:37; 13. Kutash, Millard West, 20:43.62; 14. Hernandez, Millard West, 20:43.63; 15. Kirchner, Millard West, 20:48.
B-1 AT MOUNT MICHAEL
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 18, Omaha Skutt 31, Omaha Duchesne 49, Waverly 71, Elkhorn 82, Omaha Mercy 110, Ralston 146.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Steffensen, Waverly, 19:26; 2. Ford, Elkhorn North, 19:35; 3. Prince, Elkhorn North, 19:38; 4. Polking, Elkhorn North, 19:39; 5. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 19:40; 6. Westfall, Omaha Skutt, 19:48; 7. Lickteig, Omaha Duchesne, 20:08; 8. Pogge, Omaha Skutt, 20:26; 9. Christoffels, Elkhorn North, 20:38; 10. Cox, Elkhorn, 20:41; 11. Mansour, Omaha Duchesne, 20:44; 12. Dickas, Omaha Skutt, 20:47; 13. Connolly, Elkhorn, 20:49; 14. O'Brien, Elkhorn North, 20:50; 15. Omaha Duchesne, 20:58.
B-2 AT MOUNT MICHAEL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Skutt 15, South Sioux City 46, Plattsmouth 59, Elkhorn 62, Waverly 71, Omaha Roncalli 97.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Ejerso, South Sioux City, 16:10; 2. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 16:14; 3. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 16:17; 4. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 16:29; 5. Dix, Plattsmouth, 16:38; 6. Baumert, Omaha Skutt, 16:39; 7. Geiger, Elkhorn, 16:40; 8. Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 16:45; 9. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 16:46; 10. Walters, Elkhorn, 16:49; 11. Morelos, South Sioux City, 17:21; 12. Kasparek, Waverly, 17:30; 13. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:31; 14. Schroeder, Waverly, 17:33.1; 15. Cockerill, Waverly, 17:33.2.
B-3 AT OVERTON GOLF COURSE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lexington 10, Gering 39, Seward 57, Scottsbluff 62, Schuyler 85.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 16:48; 2. Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 17:04; 3. Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 17:07; 4. Ureste, Lexington, 17:08; 5. Standifer, Seward, 17:20; 6. Carrillo, Gering, 17:27; 7. Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:36; 8. Seiler, Gering, 17:39; 9. Parada, Lexington, 17:47; 10. Bywater, Schuyler, 17:57; 11. Stone, Gering, 17:58; 12. Adams, Scottsbluff, 18:02; 13. Taracena, Lexington, 18:06; 14. Ruzicka, Gering, 18:08; 15. Kimbrough, Seward, 18:10.
B-4 AT OVERTON GOLF COURSE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 14, Hastings 40, Northwest 43, York 63, Beatrice 80, Crete 105.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 16:56; 2. Behrens, Norris, 17:17; 3. Van Brocklin, Norris, 17:20; 4. Pinneo, York, 17:25; 5. Ceron Millan, Hastings, 17:29; 6. Keller, Northwest, 17:30; 7. Zarraga, York, 17:40; 8. Talero, Norris, 17:46; 9. Sutherland, Northwest, 17:52; 10. Chojolan, Hastings, 18:07; 11. Struss, Hastings, 18:11; 12. Botts, Northwest, 18:16; 13. Quinones, Beatrice, 18:17.30; 14. Vuong, Hastings, 18:17.40; 15. Price, Beatrice, 18:17.90.
C-1 AT AUBURN
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Milford 28, Lincoln Christian 31, Malcolm 49, Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 91, Syracuse 110, Falls City 142, Louisville 143, Ashland-Greenwood 149, Conestoga 159, Wilber-Clatonia 184.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 16:29; 2. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 16:59.08; 3. Dunlap, Milford, 16:59.21; 4. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 17:18; 5. Wilkie, Malcolm, 17:27; 6. Perry, Auburn, 17:32.33; 7. Mullet, Milford, 17:32.72; 8. Carter, Milford, 17:35; 9. Watts, Malcolm, 17:36; 10. Eickhoff, Milford, 17:37; 11. Engel, Lincoln Christian, 17:38.00; 12. Aue, Auburn, 17:38.26; 13. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:39; 14. Zoucha, Malcolm, 17:40.16; 15. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 17:40.19.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Christian 17, Auburn 21, Milford 53, Malcolm 75.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Crotty, Auburn, 19:51; 2. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran 20:05; 3. Fosmer, Louisville, 20:09; 4. Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 20:19; 5. Billings, Auburn, 20:30; 6. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:31; 7. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 21:10; 8. Kassebaum, Lincoln Christian, 21:11; 9. Dallman, Lincoln Christian, 21:12; 10. Thomas, Auburn, 21:18; 11. Ahrens, Conestoga, 21:20; 12. Becker, Auburn, 21:21; 13. Thomas, Auburn, 21:39; 14. Mink, Milford, 21:49; 15. McGuire, Milford, 22:04.
C-2 AT SYCAMORE FARMS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fort Calhoun 26, Arlington 31, Omaha Concordia 85, Scotus CC 87, DC West 89, Platteview 99, Wahoo 128, Omaha Gross 133, Boys Town 145, Yutan 169, David City 206, Bishop Neumann 250.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Raszler, Platteview, 16:28; 2. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 16:54; 3. L. Olberding, 16:57; 4. May, Arlington, 17:05; 5. Flesner, Arlington, 17:26; 6. Gaston, DC West, 17:34; 7. Maguire, Scotus CC, 17:40; 8. Nolte, Omaha Gross, 17:43; 9. Franzluebbers, Arlington, 17:49.29; 10. Tjardes, Fort Calhoun, 17:49.64 11. Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 17:52; 12. Hurt, Boys Town, 17:53; 13. Morrison, Arlington, 17:54; 14. Tighe, Arlington, 17:55.35; 15. Day, Omaha Concordia, 17:55.66.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: DC West 35, Fort Calhoun 39, Arlington 53, Platteview 81, Scotus CC 92, Omaha Concordia 101, Bishop Neumann 112, Wahoo 130, Boys Town 155, Yutan 171.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Green, Arlington, 19:36; 2. Stewart, Platteview, 19:39.95; 3. O’Daniel, Arlington, 19:39.98; 4. Lawrence, Platteview, 19:53; 5. Jansen, Omaha Gross, 19:56; 6. Nelson, Fort Calhoun, 20:03; 7. Strong, DC West, 20:06; 8. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:07; 9. Morrison, DC West, 20:44; 10. Jipp, Omaha Concordia, 20:52; 11. O. Malousek, DC West, 21:05; 12. M. Malousek, DC West, 21:16; 13. Golladay, Wahoo, 21:21; 14. Thalman, Fort Calhoun, 21:23; 15. McLaughlin, Fort Calhoun, 21:24.
C-4 AT ELKS COUNTRY CLUB
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Holdrege 29, Aurora 31, Fillmore Central 55, Ord 57, Minden 59, Adams Central 114, Kearney Catholic 126, Gibbon 145, St. Paul 157, Fairbury 162.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Gautier, Aurora, 17:20; 2. Jarosik, South Central, 17:21; 3. Clement, Holdrege, 17:37; 4. Jameson, Minden, 17:58.37; 5. Severance, Ord, 17:58.92; 6. Golus, Holdrege, 18:06.66; 7. VanBoening, Holdrege, 18:06.90; 8. Daugherty, Aurora, 18:08.01; 9. Evans, Aurora, 18:08.55; 10. Meyer, Fillmore Central, 18:09; 11. Schelkopf, Fillmore Central, 18:13; 12. Clark, Fillmore Central, 18:14; 13. Boudreau, Minden, 18:16; 14. Stritt, Adams Central, 18:17; 15. Arisawa, Ord, 18:18.
D-1 AT McCOOL JUNCTION
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Cornerstone Christian 13, McCool Junction 32, Tri County 33, Palmyra 39, Freeman 39, Centennial 49, Weeping Water 72, Humphrey SF 87, Aquinas 91, Johnson Co. Central 91, East Butler 97, Cedar Bluffs 133, Omaha Christian 163, Elmwood-Murdock 173, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 184.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Neville, McCool Junction, 17:46; 2. Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 17:47; 3. Siems, Tri County, 17:48.07; 4. Turnbull, Centennial, 17:48.75; 5. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 17:52; 6. Ehrensberg, Cornerstone Christian, 17:59; 7. Muthiani, Freeman, 18:02; 8. Havelka, Freeman, 18:04; 9. Moyer, Palmyra, 18:14.58; 10. Zach, Humphrey SF, 18:14.94; 11. Holtmeier, Tri County, 18:16; 12. Patton, Weeping Water, 18:27; 13. Berry, Palmyra, 18:29; 14. Husky, Johnson Co. Central, 18:30; 15. Brugger, McCool Junction, 18:33.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Aquinas 19, Palmyra 30, Cornerstone Christian 31, Tri County 40, Centennial 41, McCool Junction 42, Johnson Co. Central 56, East Butler 61, Freeman 98, Cedar Bluffs 120.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 20:38; 2. Peters, Tri County, 20:51; 3. Frasher, Aquinas, 21:03; 4. Schernikau, Centennial, 21:12; 5. Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:15; 6. Frasher, Aquinas, 21:15; 7. Hengtgen, Palmyra, 21:32; 8. Frey, Palmyra, 21:57; 9. VanLaningham, Johnson Co. Central, 22:11; 10. Stara, Aquinas, 22:13; 11. Baker, Tri County, 22:15; 12. Lytle, Pawnee City, 22:22.00; 13. Turnbull, Centennial, 22:22.03; 14. Kozisek, East Butler, Centennial, 22:27; 15. Hike, Cornerstone Christian, 22:29.