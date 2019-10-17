Cross country
DISTRICT RESULTS
A-1 AT PAPILLION
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 21, North Platte 78, Omaha South 79, Papillion-La Vista 91, Norfolk 125, Lincoln Southeast 139, Lincoln High 162, Omaha Northwest 254.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Boyle, Lincoln Southwest, 16:29.75; 2. Acton, Lincoln Southwest, 16:43.65; 3. Caudy, North Platte, 16:46.56; 4. Cruz-Tapia, Omaha South, 16:47.73; 5. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:52.90; 6. Nolley, Lincoln Southwest, 17:07.36; 7. Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 17:09.18; 8. Bradley, North Platte, 17:12.79; 9. Protzman, Norfolk, 17:15.15; 10. Ali, Omaha South, 17:20.03; 11. Kotz, Papillion-La Vista, 17:32.11; 12. McConnell, Lincoln Southwest, 17:37.04; 13. Bartolome, Lincoln Southwest, 17:38.23; 14. Foix, Papillion-La Vista 17:38.70; 15. Tadlock, Papillion-La Vista, 17:41.43.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 19, Lincoln Pius X 68, Millard North 85, Lincoln High 125, Papillion-La Vista 128, Gretna 128, North Platte 171, Omaha Northwest 249.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:06.58; 2. Muma, Lincoln East, 19:33.62; 3. Muma, Lincoln East, 19:34.34; 4. Searcey, Lincoln East, 19:34.44; 5. Kramer, Lincoln Pius X, 19:45.81; 6. Louthan, Millard North, 20:04.78; 7. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:26.13; 8. Martin, Lincoln Pius X, 20:26.47; 9. Apel, Lincoln East, 20:26.74; 10. Braak, Millard North, 20:29.36; 11. Ehlert, Gretna, 20:40.38; 12. Bartee, Lincoln High, 20:43.49; 13. Weber, Lincoln East, 20:45.25; 14. Korus, Lincoln Pius X, 20:51.05; 15. Adams, Gretna, 20:55.93.
A-2 AT PAPILLION
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Gretna 48, Fremont 56, Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 70, South Sioux City 149, Millard North 150, Millard South 195, Omaha Bryan 226.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Oliver, Lincoln East, 16:37.22; 2. Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X, 16:41.72; 3. McLaughlin, Gretna, 16:47.81; 4. Erdkamp, Gretna, 17:07.60; 5. Herbert, Lincoln East, 17:10.87; 6. Garcia Jr., Fremont, 17:22.07; 7. Ejerso, South Sioux City, 17:23.30; 8. Wagner, Fremont, 17:24.17; 9. Suing, Gretna, 17:25.27; 10. Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 17:25.51; 11. Ladd, Fremont, 17:25.53; 12. McElroy, Lincoln Pius X, 17:32.05; 13. Mallina, Millard North, 17:37.62; 14. Edmonds, Gretna, 17:38.39; 15. Baker, Fremont, 17:38.65.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 19, Lincoln Southwest 60, Millard South 96, Omaha South 108, Norfolk 114, Lincoln Southeast 116, South Sioux City 206.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Dahl, Fremont, 19:18.56; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:38.98; 3. Hemmer, Fremont, 19:47.73; 4. Johnson, Fremont, 20:10.18; 5. Bracker, Fremont, 20:17.19; 6. Dillon, Fremont, 20:22.86; 7. King, Lincoln Southeast, 20:25.54; 8. Nau, Fremont, 20:26.78; 9. Hayden, Millard South, 20:29.59; 10. Denson, Millard South, 20:30.62; 11. Heller, Lincoln Southeast, 20:39.07, 12. Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 20:39.41; 13. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 20:51.92; 14. Angie, Omaha South, 21:00.50; 15. Vanessa, Omaha South, 21:03.67.
A-3 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln North Star 41, Grand Island 50, Papillion-La Vista South 58, Omaha Central 111, Lincoln Northeast 120, Kearney 163, Omaha Westside 172, Bellevue East 251.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Chot, Lincoln North Star, 16:15.17; 2. McNeill, Papillion-La, 16:28.15; 3. Kosmicki, Grand Island, 16:31.83; 4. J. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:38.01; 5. Ali, Lincoln North Star, 16:51.72; 6. E. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:53.86; 7. Pierce, Lincoln North Star, 17:05.60; 8. Zaborowski, Lincoln North Star, 17:08.93; 9. Johnson, Papillion-La, 17:08.96; 10. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 17:11.29; 11. Le, Lincoln Northeast, 17:13.52; 12. Oliver, Papillion-La, 17:13.53; 13. Seger-Pera, Omaha Central, 17:15.21; 14. Roum, Omaha Central, 17:25.03; 15. Long, Grand Island, 17:29.19.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Papillion-La Vista South 28, Elkhorn South 60, Omaha Marian 79, Lincoln North Star 108, Grand Island 157, Omaha Westside 157, Omaha North 161, Bellevue West 192.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Rosenthal, Papillion-La, 19:16.86; 2. Crews, Papillion-La 19:17.21; 3. Jennings, Papillion-La, 19:55.74; 4. Webb, Lincoln North Star, 20:12.92; 5. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 20:15.23; 6. Schilmoeller, Elkhorn South, 20:16.65; 7. Dunning, Omaha North, 20:19.19; 8. Ralston, Papillion-La, 20:21:98; 9. Abdessalam, Omaha North, 20:22.00; 10. Salzman, Omaha Marian, 20:24.06; 11. Madden, Elkhorn South, 20:24.69; 12. Saalfeld, Omaha Marian, 20:26.40; 13. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 20:39.11; 14. Jones, Papillion-La, 20:41.01; 15. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 20:52.56.
A-4 AT PIONEERS PARK
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Millard West 32, Omaha Burke 80, Elhorn South 81, Creighton Prep 93, Elkhorn 131, Columbus 140, Bellevue West 173, Omaha North 214.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Murphy, Millard West, 16:25.00; 2. Madden, Elkhorn South, 16:51.10; 3. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 16:53.20; 4. Hauschild, Omaha Burke, 16:59.80; 5. Smallfoot, Elkhorn, 17:03.80; 6. Miller, Millard West, 17:04.70; 7. Kirchner, Millard West, 17:06.40; 8. Hartnett, Millard West, 17:08.00; 9. Parker, Bellevue West, 17:09.20; 10. MacLeod, Millard West, 17:15.40; 11. MacFarland, Columbus, 17:16.50; 12. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 17:18.80; 13. Goetsche, Millard West, 17:19.30; 14. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 17:19.70; 15. Schumacher, Omaha Burke, 17:21.70.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn 47, Millard West 59, Kearney 72, Omaha Central 78, Lincoln Northeast 160, Omaha Burke 165, Columbus 180, Bellevue East 204.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Ray, Lincoln Northeast, 19:07.00; 2. Bonsall, Kearney, 19:41.50; 3. Hartnett, Millard West, 19:59.60; 4. Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:02.20; 5. Abakar, Omaha Central, 20:06.30; 6. Anderson, Omaha Central, 20:29.10; 7. Beaudin, Millard West, 20:33.20; 8. Grasz, Elkhorn, 20:35.50; 9. Godwin, Kearney, 20:37.30; 10. Metschke, Elkhorn, 20:39.00; 11. Lamski, Elkhorn, 20:40.30; 12. Adams, Omaha Burke, 20:48.40; 13. Bies, Millard West, 20:53.60; 14. Mead, Elkhorn, 21:06.70; 15. McNulty, Millard West, 21:08.00.
B-1 AT WAVERLY
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Plattsmouth 18, Ralston 29, Waverly 56, Nebraska City 70, Platteview 74, Omaha Gross 127.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Graham, Plattsmouth, 16:56.97; 2. Valerio-Boster, Ralston, 17:09.85; 3. Kearney, Nebraska City, 17:28.04; 4. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 17:37.19; 5. Padilla, Ralston, 17:40.13; 6. Wiseman, Plattsmouth, 17:41.61; 7. Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:45.96; 8. Schroeder, Waverly, 17:47.94; 9. Vertuli, Platteview, 18:07.60; 10. Hinks, Ralston, 18:08.54; 11. Davis, Plattsmouth, 18:14.96; 12. Kelsey, Ralston, 18:16.66; 13. Rosendale, Waverly, 18:16.75; 14. Tolliver, Platteview, 18:24.21; 15. Santos, Ralston, 18:31.24.
B-3 AT NORRIS
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Seward 22, Hastings 30, Norris 38, York 46, Crete 104, Beatrice 106.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. VanBrocklin, Norris, 16:26.07; 2. Welsh, Hastings, 16:43.59; 3. Nottingham, Seward, 17:29.03; 4. Ideus, Seward, 17:31.68; 5. Erdkamp, York, 17:33.02; 6. Eckhardt, Hastings, 17:43.97; 7. Rolf, Seward, 17:45.09; 8. Taylor, Seward, 17:45.26; 9. Lopez, Hastings, 17:48.67; 10. Pittman, Norris, 17:50.63; 11. Pinneo, York, 17:50.92; 12. Hornung-Scherr, Norris, 18:02.49; 13. Oschner, Hastings, 18:04.25; 14. Schmid, York, 18:10.79; 15. Cooper, Norris, 18:21.09.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Hastings 32, Seward 34, Beatrice 44, Norris 47, Crete 89, York 120.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Espinoza, Hastings, 19:50.44; 2. Beisel, Seward, 20:38.81; 3. Gottschalk, Seward, 21:36.66; 4. Susie, Norris, 21:47.07; 5. Pinkerton, Beatrice, 22:01.29; 6. Eichenberger, Beatrice, 22:12.27; 7. Cardoso, Crete, 22:13.19; 8. Ferrone, Hastings, 22:21.71; 9. Gokie, Seward, 22:30.26; 10. Hutzler, Norris, 22:37.91; 11. Nguyen, Hastings, 22:39.17; 12. Hueske, Hastings, 22:47.97; 13. Weiss, Hastings, 22:48.45; 14. Widhelm, Hastings, 22:57.37; 15. Brewer, Beatrice, 22:58.21.
C-1 AT BOYS TOWN
BOYS TEAM SCORING: DC West 43, Wahoo 56, Boys Town 60, Arlington 68, Fort Calhoun 83, Auburn 101, Conestoga 114, Omaha Concordia 121, Falls City 151, Ashland-Greenwood 163, Syracuse 200.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. McArdle, DC West, 17:23.32; 2. Kubat, Arlington, 17:29.21; 3. Crockett, Wahoo, 17:32.16; 4. Garvey, Omaha Concordia, 17:52.79; 5. Hawley, Falls City, 17:55.02; 6. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:58.71; 7. Reed, Boys Town, 18:00.23; 8. Graber, Wahoo, 18:00.92; 9. Bennett, DC West, 18:02.18; 10. Smith, Boys Town, 18:03.57; 11. Hall, Auburn, 18:04.45; 12. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:05.87; 13. Han, Omaha Concordia, 18:10.35; 14. Judds, Ashland-Greenwood, 18:18.49; 15. Allen, DC West, 18:25.95.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 24, Fort Calhoun 51, Wahoo 60, Auburn 76, Conestoga 87, Falls City 94, Ashland-Greenwood 95, Boys Town 118, Arlington 120.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:11.61; 2. Christenson, Wahoo, 20:16.78; 3. Wilt, DC West, 20:40.70; 4. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 21:09.75; 5. McCarville, DC West, 21:33.80; 6. Hogue, Conestoga, 21:37.41; 7. McCullough, Falls City, 21:40.48; 8. Morrison, DC West, 21:48.07; 9. Allgood, Auburn, 21:51.73; 10. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:51.79; 11. Paulson, DC West, 21:52.81; 12. Poland, Boys Town, 21:58.07; 13. Premer, Fort Calhoun, 22:09.41; 14. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 22:10.29; 15. Skelton, Fort Calhoun, 22:12.52.
C-3 AT AURORA
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Malcolm 28, Aurora 32, Milford 47, Minden 65, Lincoln Christian 108, South Central 114, Adams Central 117, Elm Creek/Overton 119, Kearney Catholic 160, Fairbury 167, Raymond Central 213.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Swotek, Malcolm, 16:55.69; 2. Riley, Aurora, 17:06.25; 3. Brockhaus, Malcolm, 17:24.39; 4. Reitz, Milford, 17:25.00; 5. Wirada, Aurora, 17:31.08; 6. Jarosik, South Central, 17:31.16; 7. Iniguez, Minden, 17:32.63; 8. Fiala, Aurora, 17:33.89; 9. Reitz, Milford, 17:34.15; 10. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 17:37.77; 11. Boesen, Malcolm, 17:38.98; 12. Bonifas, Adams Central, 17:41.98; 13. Beach, Malcolm, 17:42.70; 14. Baack, Milford, 17:43.44; 15. Verbeck, Minden, 17:43.86.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Milford 36, Aurora 46, Lincoln Christian 69, Kearney Catholic 76, Minden 87, Elm Creek/Overton 98, Fairbury 109, Malcolm 114, Adams Central 154, South Central 161.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Masco, Milford, 20:06.47; 2. Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 20:13.66; 3. Hurt, Minden, 20:20.66, 4. Thomas, Malcolm, 20:37.84; 5. Carlson, Aurora, 20:58.67; 6. Reiman, Adams Central, 21:03.61; 7. McGuire, Milford, 21:08.16; 8. Mullet, Milford, 21:15.88; 9. Meers, Lincoln Christian, 21:18.62; 10. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 21:23.30; 11. Kuehner, Aurora, 21:29.14; 12. Smith, Aurora, 21:37.63; 13. Blatny, Fairbury, 21:48.43; 14. Rehtus, Minden, 21:54.92; 15. Keim, Elm Creek/Overton, 22:01.32.
D-1 AT McCOOL JUNCTION
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Wilber 44, Cornerstone 70, Fillmore Central 71, McCool Junction 78, Freeman 111, Lincoln Lutheran 115, Centennial 152, Tri County 152, Bishop Neumann 161, Palmyra 168, Yutan 179, Johnson County Cent. 181, Weeping Water 197, East Butler 202, Louisville CC 215.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Neville, McCool Junction, 17:43.16; 2. Hoover, Wilber, 17:44.09; 3. Lokken, Wilber, 17:44.51; 4. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 17:45.72; 5. Berry, Palmyra, 18:01.20; 6. Larson, Tri County, 18:03.96; 7. Haeder, Cornerstone, 18:12.96; 8. Barras, Johnson County, 18:13.76; 9. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:15.75; 10. Barnes, Louisville CC, 18:17.80; 11. Schernikau, Centennnial, 18:18.15; 12. Moyer, Palmyra, 18:18.64; 13. Poppen, Cornerstone, 18:30.47; 14. Buhr, Freeman, 18:34.75; 15. Jurgens, Freeman, 18:36.49.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: McCool Junction 44, Thayer Central 53, Tri County 67, Louisville CC 68, Bishop Neumann 83, Cornerstone 93, Lincoln Lutheran 119, East Butler 123, Johnson County Cent. 137, Palmyra 141, Wilber 158, Weeping Water 188.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. M. Gerken, McCool Junction, 20:24.18; 2. Escritt, Thayer Central, 21:00.48; 3. P. Gerken, McCool Junction, 21:11.84; 4. McDonald, Johnson County, 21:30.26; 5. Koch, Tri County, 21:41.21; 6. Plock, McCool Junction, 21:51.24; 7. Polacek, Bishop Neumann, 22:02.01, 8. Crawford, Tri County, 22:07.84; 9. Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, 22:11.45; 10. Kok, Cornerstone, 22:14.70; 11. Brandenburgh, Centennial, 22:17.70; 12. Barbur, Fillmore Central, 22:28.71; 13. Darrough, College View, 22:38.04; 14. Pecka, Wilber, 22:42.57; 15. Korytowski, Louisville CC, 22:45.45.
D-3 AT PENDER
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Aquinas Catholic 33, BRLD 40, Stanton 62, Logan View 69, Wisner-Pilger 75, Winnebago 114, Winside 138, Madison 140, Archbishop Bergan 149, Humphrey-Lindsay 171, Pender 176, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 204, Ponca 219, David City 228, Oakland Craig 255.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Davis, Aquinas Catholic, 16:39.10; 2. Larson, Stanton, 17:13.80; 3. Sisco, Aquinas Catholic, 17:14.90; 4. Van Pelt, Stanton, 17:33.70; 5. Anderson, BRLD, 17:39.60; 6. Biermann, Wisner-Pilger, 17:41.10; 7. Hegge, BRLD, 17:44.50; 8. Larson, Stanton, 17:52.20; 9. Hernandez-Jiminez, Logan View, 17:53.00; 10. Hegge, BRLD, 17:56.30; 11. Sorensen, Logan View, 18:01.40; 12. Gullicksen, Madison, 18:04.30; 13. Nosal, Archbishop Bergan, 18:05.20; 14. Eller, Aquinas Catholic, 18:11.80; 15. Witter, Aquinas Catholic, 18:15.00.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Oakland-Craig 32, Pender 34, Logan View 39, Humphrey St. Francis 60, Wisner-Pilger 67, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 87, BRLD 109.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 1. Steinman, Pender, 21:03.60; 2. Polk, Logan View, 21:17.20; 3. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:37.90; 4. Linder, Oakland-Craig, 21:56.90; 5. Korus, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family, 22:04.80; 6. Podliska, Humphrey St. Francis, 22:11.60; 7. Stara, Aquinas, 22:15.10; 8. Beacom, Logan View, 22:26.40; 9. Morris, Pender, 22:47.40; 10. Krueger, Pender, 23:03.70; 11. Ostrand, Archbishop Bergan, 23:06.60; 12. Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis, 23:10.60; 13. Guzinski, Oakland-Craig, 23:11.00; 14. Ramirez-Torres, Wisner-Pilger, 23:16.50; 15. Larson, Archbishop Bergan, 23:18.00.