District cross country glance: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Christian win district championships

Bri Rinn from Lincoln Southwest stayed undefeated this cross country season by winning the A-2 district meet at Walnut Creek in Papillion. Rinn won by 53 seconds in 19 minutes, 5 seconds.

She led the Silver Hawks to the team championship. The Silver Hawks put all five scoring runners in the top nine to win with 21 points. Kerra Smid finished second and Kate Dilsaver finished fourth for the Silver Hawks.

The Lincoln Southwest boys also qualified for state by finishing in third place. Drew Snyder led the Silver Hawks in second place.

Lincoln Southeast had two runners quality for state as individuals: Carson Lauterbach (eighth) and Ben Crotteau (15th).

A-1 in Papillion: Kaylie Crews from Papillion-La Vista South was the individual champion. The Pius X girls finished in fourth place, one spot short of qualifying for state as a team, but the Thunderbolts’ Allyson Korus (sixth) and Kat Tvrdy (11th) qualified as individuals.

In the boys race, Pius X finished third to make state. The Bolts were led by two underclassman: freshman Joe Dustin was eighth and junior Cole Sellhorn was 10th.