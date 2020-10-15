 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District cross country glance: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Christian win district championships
View Comments
topical

District cross country glance: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Christian win district championships

{{featured_button_text}}
High school cross country logo 2014

Bri Rinn from Lincoln Southwest stayed undefeated this cross country season by winning the A-2 district meet at Walnut Creek in Papillion. Rinn won by 53 seconds in 19 minutes, 5 seconds.

She led the Silver Hawks to the team championship. The Silver Hawks put all five scoring runners in the top nine to win with 21 points. Kerra Smid finished second and Kate Dilsaver finished fourth for the Silver Hawks.

The Lincoln Southwest boys also qualified for state by finishing in third place. Drew Snyder led the Silver Hawks in second place.

Lincoln Southeast had two runners quality for state as individuals: Carson Lauterbach (eighth) and Ben Crotteau (15th).

A-1 in Papillion: Kaylie Crews from Papillion-La Vista South was the individual champion. The Pius X girls finished in fourth place, one spot short of qualifying for state as a team, but the Thunderbolts’ Allyson Korus (sixth) and Kat Tvrdy (11th) qualified as individuals.

In the boys race, Pius X finished third to make state. The Bolts were led by two underclassman: freshman Joe Dustin was eighth and junior Cole Sellhorn was 10th.

B-2 in Elkhorn: Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince, who is being recruited by Creighton and Nebraska for women’s basketball, was the individual champion. She also helped the first-year program finish third to qualify for state.

C-2 in Malcolm: Lincoln Christian won both the boys and girls team championships. Lincoln Christian junior Sadye Daniell was the individual champion, finishing 1 second ahead of runner-up Abbie McGuire of Milford.

The Crusader boys had a 4-6-8-11 finish to win the championship 29-34 over runner-up Milford.

Lincoln Lutheran freshman Logan Lebo finished seventh to qualify for state individually.

-- Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Run this way: How one Lincoln East runner found her way to cross country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News