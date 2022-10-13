District cross country glance: Lincoln East sweeps A-1; Southwest wins A-3

The Lincoln East boys and girls teams won the Class A-1 district meet on Thursday at Pioneers Park.

The girls team recorded an impressive 20 points, with the men’s team scoring 31 points. East’s Isaac Graff took home first place on the boys side, running a 16:08 5k – almost 30 seconds clear of second place. Mia Murray and Berlyn Schutz finished first and second on the girls side, with East getting four of the top five spots.

Lincoln Pius X came in second in the boys team scoring with 41. On the girls side, Lincoln Southwest came in third with 70 points and Lincoln Pius X was right behind them with 70 points.

A-2 at Skyview Park: Ally Badura was the lone state qualifier for Lincoln Northeast, finishing 13th in the girls meet with a time of 20:54.

A-3 at Pioneers Park: Lincoln Southwest’s boys team score of 55 was good enough to take home first place. Max Myers finished first in the boys meet with a 16:07. Jacob Rinn Wyatt Schnase and Ryan Richert also qualified for the boys state tournament.

Lincoln High’s Kennedy Bartee finished fourth in the girls meet with a time of 19:26, qualifying her for the state tournament.

A-4 at Skyview Park: Lincoln North Star’s Hope Riedel and Brianne Travis qualified for the girls state tournament.

Lincoln Southeast’s Nathan Johnson, Kale Muir and Josh Bradley qualified for the boys state tournament. Also qualifying was Lincoln North Star’s Easton Zastrow, Josiah Bitker and Bradyn Wiley.

B-4 at Overton Golf Course: It was a strong showing for the Norris boys team, who placed first in team scoring with 14 points. The first, second and third place individual finishers were Titans.