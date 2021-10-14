 Skip to main content
District cross country glance: Lincoln Christian, Norris win team championships
District cross country, 10.14

Bellevue East's Nate O'Brien (left) helps Omaha Burke's Blake Cerveny reach the finish line in the boys A-2 district cross country race Thursday at Pioneers Park. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The Lincoln Christian girls won the C-2 district cross country meet in impressive fashion on Thursday in Malcolm.

The Crusaders finished with 16 points with a 2-3-4-6 finish. Senior Sadye Daniell led Lincoln Christian in second place.

Milford freshman Lilly Kenning won the race by 36 seconds in 19:43.

In the boys race, qualifying for the state meet were champion Milford, runner-up Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran in third place.

Carter Hohlen led Lincoln Christian in second place. Sophomore Logan Lebo led Lincoln Lutheran in fourth place.

B-1 at Platteview: The Omaha Skutt boys finished with a perfect team score of 10, and its six runners in the race finished 1-2-3-4-5-6.

B-3 at Beatrice: Norris freshman Kendall Zavala won the girls race by 10 seconds in 19:07. Norris dominated the team race with a 1-3-4-5 finish. York and Seward also qualified for state in the girls race. The Norris boys also won the team title, led by race champion Riley Boonstra. Seward and York were the other boys team qualifiers.

