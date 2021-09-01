Cross country preview: A closer look at the nine Capital City teams

Can the East girls win their fourth straight state title? How do the North Star boys look without Liem Chot? Those are just a few questions we ponder in our trip around the city.

Christian

Coach: Bekka Morgan (third year).

Boys outlook: Most of the varsity squad is back after finishing second at the conference meet and fourth at the Class C state last season.

Girls outlook: Lincoln Christian improved a lot last season, winning the conference meet and finishing third at state. The Crusaders return most of that team.

East

Coach: Brian Kabourek (seventh year).

Boys outlook: East has a lot of varsity experience, with six of its seven runners back from the team that placed ninth at the state meet last year.