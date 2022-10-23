Cross country notes: An emotional finish; East's dominance; first-year successes

KEARNEY — There’s crying in high school cross country.

At least there was for Keelianne Green on Friday. Soon after the senior from Arlington won the Class C state championship, she reflected on the past two years. That’s when the tears began to flow — a mix of joy, gratitude and sadness.

Her story is different from many state champions. In her first two years of high school, she played softball during the fall. She did track in the spring, but not the distance events. She did long jump, triple jump, the 200 and 400 meters.

Her fall sport switched to cross country as a junior, and now she’s a two-time state champion in cross country and the Class C state meet record holder, which she set in 2021.

She won each of her 16 cross country races over two seasons. Now she’s going to do cross country and track in college at Concordia.

“Going out for cross country literally changed my entire future, because I’m going to run in college now,” Green said.

She’s just the second runner from Arlington to win a state cross country title.

Green is grateful for her coach, Michaela Curran. And Friday she was excited for her teammate, sophomore Hailey O’Daniel, who finished seventh.

“It’s amazing,” Green said. “This is my last race, and I wish I would have done it all four years. I’ve never been closer with anybody. I’m so proud of Hailey as well. She’s done so well this year. I just love them so much. It’s hard to say goodbye.”

At the Kearney Country Club on Friday, Green won by 19 seconds in 19:15. Lindee Henning from Ogallala finished second.

It was quickly a two-person race, and Henning actually led after two miles.

“I knew it was going to go out fast,” Green said. “I knew (Henning) probably had the strategy to kill me off sooner. I like to kick at the second half, in the last 800 (meters). And that did happen today. The second mile I let her go because I was confident in myself.”

First-year athlete is state champion: In his first (and last) year of high school cross country, Wallace senior Trey Robertson won the Class D boys race.

He’d previously been a running back and quarterback on the football team. But after a blood clot in his leg last spring, it was recommended he not play football.

“During the spring I got a blood clot in my leg and it took me out of that track season and it took me out of my football season so I decided to do cross country,” Robertson said.

He’d already had success in distance running, winning the 3,200 meters at the state track meet in 2021.

And after a summer of training, he felt like he'd have a chance to be a state champion.

“I worked really hard all summer,” Robertson said. “I woke up really early in the morning and I’d go out for long runs. And after I got back I’d wait for a while, and then around noon I’d go for another run.”

Buzzer beater: There were several close races for the team state championships, where an athlete passing one or two competitors in the final 400 meters allowed their team to win the state championship.

In Class C boys, Gothenburg had a four-runner score of 45, just two points better than runner-up Lincoln Christian. In Class D boys, Cornerstone Christian (Bellevue) edged North Platte St. Patrick’s 16-19 for the title.

In Class C girls, team champion Wayne was just two points better than Auburn. In Class D girls, the top three teams were separated by just three points — Hemingford (38), Ainsworth (40) and Crofton (41).

Noecker’s fast start: Hartington-Newcastle senior Carson Noecker set the all-class state meet record as the first runner to go under 15-minutes at the state meet in 14:58. He ran the first mile of the race in 4:28, even with a couple of hills to climb in the first part of the race. For perspective, at the state track meet last spring, Noecker won the 1,600 meters in 4:19.

East’s commanding win: The Lincoln East girls program keeps separating itself from the other Class A girls teams with its fifth consecutive state championship. And the 59-point margin of victory was the largest of East’s six overall state championships. East could return four of its seven runners from the state meet team, including all-class champion Mia Murray.

Waverly freshman to the medal stand: In Class B girls, Waverly freshman Emma Steffensen finished third, giving the Waverly girls program its first state medalist (top 15) in 15 years.