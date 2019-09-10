Cross country school records

School records at Pioneers Park

The cross country course at Pioneers Park has been redesigned so the trail doesn’t go through the outdoor concert venue at the park. Here are the school records for some of the Lincoln schools on the most recent 5,000-meter course at Pioneers Park:

BOYS

Name; time; year; meet

North Star

Mohamed Hamdan; 15:54; 2012; LPS

Southwest

Tyler Boyle; 16:07; 2016; district

Lincoln High

Frank Cuddy; 16:14; 2014; Heartland Conference

East

Alex Heyl; 16:15; 2006; NA

GIRLS

Name; time; year; meet

North Star

Jeralyn Poe; 18:10; 2014; LPS

East

Alana Sesow; 18:43; 2015; NA

Southwest

Anna Hurlbut; 19:04; 2013; district

Southeast

Elsa Forsberg; 19:08; 2014; LPS

Lincoln High

Cody Selvage; 20:15; 2013; district