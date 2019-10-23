CLASS A GIRLS
Team qualifiers: Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Papillion-LV South.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East
|10th
|2nd
|7th
|Kaylie Crews, Papillion-LV South
|1st
|7th
|Jenna Muma, Lincoln East
|2nd
|3rd
|Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn
|2nd
|13th/B
|Hannah Godwin, Kearney
|4th
|12th
|Lindsey Blehm, Lincoln Southwest
|5th
|8th
|Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast
|6th
|15th
|Laura Martin, Lincoln Pius X
|6th/B
|10th
|Lorelei Hayden, Millard South
|7th
|12th
|Anna Jennings, Papillion-LV South
|9th
|2nd
|Elli Dahl, Fremont
|3rd
|Hannah Denson, Millard South
|11th
|Grace Lamski, Elkhorn
|11th/B
|Adelina Herrera, Lincoln Pius X
|12th/B
|Olivia Rosenthal, Papillion-LV South
|13th
|Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest
|14th
|Allyson Korus, Lincoln Pius X
|14th/B
|Mara Hemmer, Fremont
|15th
|Monica Hanus, Lincoln Pius X
|15th/B
|Ally Schilmoeller, Elkhorn South
|3rd/B
|Elizabeth Kramer, Lincoln Pius X
|4th
|Allison Louthan, Millard North
|9th
|Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest
|13th
|Katherine McNulty, Millard West
|14th
|Chloe Heller, Lincoln Southeast
|11th
CLASS B GIRLS
Team qualifiers: Beatrice, Bennington, Gering, Hastings, Lexington, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Platteview, Ralston, Seward, Scottsbluff.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings
|4th
|15th
|Tukker Romey, Gering
|5th
|5th
|Jayden Harrington, Ralston
|3rd
|Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff
|14th
CLASS C GIRLS
Team qualifiers: Aurora, Boone Central, Chadron, Chase County, Columbus Scotus, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Mitchell, North Bend Central, Wahoo.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Ashley Kroese, Milford
|7th
|10th
|2nd
|Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central
|2nd
|6th
|Regan Hodsden, Mitchell
|9th
|9th
|Kenzie Hurlbert, Holdrege
|11th
|3rd
|Alexus Sindelar, Pierce
|3rd
|Bella Hogue, Conestoga
|4th
|Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic
|12th
|Grace Reiman, Adams Central
|14th
|Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus
|15th
|Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse
|2nd
|Brea Lassek, Columbus Scotus
|6th
CLASS D GIRLS
Team qualifiers: Ainsworth, Axtell, Battle Creek, Bayard, Bloomfield-Wausa, Bridgeport, Cambridge, Fullerton, Gibbon, Grand Island CC, Logan View, McCool Junction, North Platte St. Pat's, Oakland-Craig, Pender, Ravenna, Thayer Central, Tri County.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Rylee Rice, Ainsworth
|1st
|1st
|1st
|Andie Koch, Tri County
|7th
|11th
|Ashlei McDonald, Johnson CC
|10th
|8th
|Bree Eisenhauer, Bloomfield-Wausa
|11th
|13th
|Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull
|4th
|6th
|Paige Steinman, Pender
|2nd
|CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth
|5th
|Daisy Frick, North Central
|6th
|Molly Paxton, Mullen
|8th
|Tahjzha Botts, Maxwell
|13th
|Caitlin States, Centura
|14th
|Adrian Eakins, Paxton
|15th
|Madison Gerken, McCool Juction
|9th
|Alison Stineman, Lutheran High NE
|12th
CLASS A BOYS
Team qualifiers: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Burke, Omaha South, Papillion-LV South.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star
|1st
|Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest
|4th
|Trevor Action, Lincoln Southwest
|5th
|Kody Smallfoot, Elkhorn
|5th/B
|Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island
|6th
|Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East
|11th
|Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna
|12th
|Dillon McNeil, Papillion-LV South
|13th
|Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X
|3rd/B
|13th
|Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest
|15th
CLASS B BOYS
Team qualifiers: Bennington, Blair, Gering, Hastings, Lexington, Norris, Northwest, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Seward, Waverly.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt
|1st
|6th
|Alexis Hernandez, Lexington
|4th
|4th
|Samuel Lueders, Blair
|2nd
|Jaydon Welsh, Hastings
|7th
|Yanni Vasquez Garcia, Lexington
|8th
|Jacob Rupp, Blair
|12th
|Noble Valerio-Boster, Ralston
|13th
|Zachary VanBrocklin, Norris
|15th
|Blake Manternach, Omaha Skutt
|13th
CLASS C BOYS
Team qualifiers: Aurora, Boys Town, Broken Bow, Columbus Scotus, DC West, Hartington, Malcolm, Milford, Mitchell, O'Neill, Sidney, Wahoo.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Mason Sindelar, Pierce
|2nd
|6th
|Noah Kubat, Arlington
|14th
|9th
|Ryan McArdie, DC West
|8th
|Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian
|9th
|John Swotek, Malcolm
|9th/D
|William Anderson, Gothenburg
|11th
|Colton Rowse, Ord
|11th
|Dillion Beach, Malcolm
|15th
|Grant Crockett, Wahoo
|12th
CLASS D BOYS
Team qualifiers: Ainsworth, Aquinas, Axtell, BRLD, Cambridge, Cornerstone Christian, Fillmore Central, Gibbon, Hershey, Norfolk Catholic, North Platte St. Pat's, Osmond, Perkins County, Ravenna, Shelton, Stanton, St. Paul, Wiber-Clatonia.
|Past medal winners
|’18
|’17
|’16
|Nathan Holcomb, Gibbon
|6th
|4th
|Kaleb Pickel, Gibbon
|8th
|Omar Tinajero, Wood River
|13th
|Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley
|15th
|Connor Arens, Crofton
|8th
|Rylan Cheney, Shleton
|14th
Note: Bold teams are district champions.