State cross country, 10/19

Ainsworth's Rylee Rice nears the finish line in first place of the Class D girls race at the state cross country meet at the Kearney Country Club in 2018. Rice's first-place finish helped Ainsworth win the team title.

 Journal Star file photo

CLASS A GIRLS

Team qualifiers: Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Papillion-LV South.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Abigail Schmidt, Lincoln East10th2nd7th
Kaylie Crews, Papillion-LV South1st7th 
Jenna Muma, Lincoln East2nd3rd 
Madeline Yardley, Elkhorn2nd13th/B 
Hannah Godwin, Kearney4th12th 
Lindsey Blehm, Lincoln Southwest5th8th 
Hannah Ray, Lincoln Northeast6th 15th
Laura Martin, Lincoln Pius X6th/B 10th
Lorelei Hayden, Millard South7th 12th
Anna Jennings, Papillion-LV South          9th 2nd
Elli Dahl, Fremont3rd  
Hannah Denson, Millard South11th  
Grace Lamski, Elkhorn11th/B  
Adelina Herrera, Lincoln Pius X12th/B  
Olivia Rosenthal, Papillion-LV South13th  
Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest14th  
Allyson Korus, Lincoln Pius X14th/B  
Mara Hemmer, Fremont15th  
Monica Hanus, Lincoln Pius X15th/B  
Ally Schilmoeller, Elkhorn South 3rd/B 
Elizabeth Kramer, Lincoln Pius X 4th 
Allison Louthan, Millard North 9th 
Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest 13th 
Katherine McNulty, Millard West 14th 
Chloe Heller, Lincoln Southeast  11th

CLASS B GIRLS

Team qualifiers: Beatrice, Bennington, Gering, Hastings, Lexington, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Platteview, Ralston, Seward, Scottsbluff.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Chelsey Espinosa, Hastings                  4th15th 
Tukker Romey, Gering 5th5th
Jayden Harrington, Ralston3rd  
Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff 14th 

CLASS C GIRLS

Team qualifiers: Aurora, Boone Central, Chadron, Chase County, Columbus Scotus, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Mitchell, North Bend Central, Wahoo.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Ashley Kroese, Milford7th10th2nd
Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central     2nd6th 
Regan Hodsden, Mitchell9th9th 
Kenzie Hurlbert, Holdrege11th 3rd
Alexus Sindelar, Pierce3rd  
Bella Hogue, Conestoga4th  
Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic12th  
Grace Reiman, Adams Central14th  
Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus15th  
Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse 2nd 
Brea Lassek, Columbus Scotus  6th

CLASS D GIRLS

Team qualifiers: Ainsworth, Axtell, Battle Creek, Bayard, Bloomfield-Wausa, Bridgeport, Cambridge, Fullerton, Gibbon, Grand Island CC, Logan View, McCool Junction, North Platte St. Pat's, Oakland-Craig, Pender, Ravenna, Thayer Central, Tri County.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Rylee Rice, Ainsworth1st1st1st
Andie Koch, Tri County7th11th 
Ashlei McDonald, Johnson CC10th8th 
Bree Eisenhauer, Bloomfield-Wausa   11th 13th
Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull 4th6th
Paige Steinman, Pender2nd  
CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth5th  
Daisy Frick, North Central6th  
Molly Paxton, Mullen8th  
Tahjzha Botts, Maxwell13th  
Caitlin States, Centura14th  
Adrian Eakins, Paxton15th  
Madison Gerken, McCool Juction 9th 
Alison Stineman, Lutheran High NE 12th 

CLASS A BOYS

Team qualifiers: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West, North Platte, Omaha Burke, Omaha South, Papillion-LV South.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star1st  
Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest4th  
Trevor Action, Lincoln Southwest     5th  
Kody Smallfoot, Elkhorn5th/B  
Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island6th  
Thomas Oliver, Lincoln East11th  
Kellen McLaughlin, Gretna12th  
Dillon McNeil, Papillion-LV South13th  
Gavin Skorupa, Lincoln Pius X3rd/B13th 
Jack Nolley, Lincoln Southwest 15th 

CLASS B BOYS

Team qualifiers: Bennington, Blair, Gering, Hastings, Lexington, Norris, Northwest, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Seward, Waverly.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Ryan Zavadil, Omaha Skutt1st6th 
Alexis Hernandez, Lexington4th4th 
Samuel Lueders, Blair2nd  
Jaydon Welsh, Hastings7th  
Yanni Vasquez Garcia, Lexington      8th  
Jacob Rupp, Blair12th  
Noble Valerio-Boster, Ralston13th  
Zachary VanBrocklin, Norris15th  
Blake Manternach, Omaha Skutt 13th 

CLASS C BOYS

Team qualifiers: Aurora, Boys Town, Broken Bow, Columbus Scotus, DC West, Hartington, Malcolm, Milford, Mitchell, O'Neill, Sidney, Wahoo.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Mason Sindelar, Pierce2nd6th 
Noah Kubat, Arlington14th9th 
Ryan McArdie, DC West8th  
Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian     9th  
John Swotek, Malcolm9th/D  
William Anderson, Gothenburg11th  
Colton Rowse, Ord 11th 
Dillion Beach, Malcolm 15th 
Grant Crockett, Wahoo  12th

CLASS D BOYS

Team qualifiers: Ainsworth, Aquinas, Axtell, BRLD, Cambridge, Cornerstone Christian, Fillmore Central, Gibbon, Hershey, Norfolk Catholic, North Platte St. Pat's, Osmond, Perkins County, Ravenna, Shelton, Stanton, St. Paul, Wiber-Clatonia.

Past medal winners’1817 16 
Nathan Holcomb, Gibbon6th4th 
Kaleb Pickel, Gibbon8th  
Omar Tinajero, Wood River13th  
Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley        15th  
Connor Arens, Crofton 8th 
Rylan Cheney, Shleton 14th 

Note: Bold teams are district champions.

