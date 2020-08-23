Changes made to high school cross country in hopes that season can proceed safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can add high school cross country to the long list of things that will be different this year, as the teams try to compete during a pandemic.

Just one example: Last year the Lincoln Southwest girls team entered about 60 runners in the junior varsity race at one meet in Lincoln.

This year that’s a no-no, especially if there are several teams at the meet. Now they’ll be smaller races that don’t have that many runners combined for all of the teams in the race. That will help with social distancing and limit the number of spectators at each meet.

The high school cross country season is scheduled to go on this fall in Nebraska, with the first meets scheduled for later this week.

But making sure the sport does not contribute to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the athletes stay healthy has caused coaches and administrators to make changes to how they operate.

Now when Lincoln Southwest coach Ryan Salem plans the training schedule for the week, the No. 1 question is if that’s the safest way to do a workout.

“The community is trusting us with their children, so fast or slow, or win or lose, we have to prioritize safety,” Salem said.