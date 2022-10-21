Boys state cross country: Hartington-Newcastle runner has historic day; Norris has individual state champion

KEARNEY — Hartington-Newcastle's Carson Noecker made state cross country history Friday.

Noecker won the Class C race to become the first four-time individual boys champ, regardless of class.

He won the 5,000-meter race at the Kearney County Club in 14 minutes, 58 seconds. That also set the all-class state meet record, topping the previous best of 15:04 (Seth Hirsch of Millard West in 2016).

Three girls have won state four times, the most recent being Jeralyn Poe of Lincoln North Star in 2014.

But Noecker is the first boy.

“Winning it four times is amazing, but just getting to have the team around me and the community of people that support me, I feel like that’s even more amazing,” Noecker said.

After winning, Noecker stayed near the finish line for about seven minutes and gave a fist bump to nearly every finisher, just like he had in previous years.

The sport is hard, Noecker said, from the first finisher to the last.

“I think everyone should get a pat on the back,” he said.

Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian finished third in that same race, and Lincoln Christian finished as state runner-up. Gothenburg narrowly edged the Crusaders 45-47.

Noecker won the race by 1 minute, 45 seconds.

One mile into the race Noecker was already 39 seconds ahead of the runner in second place. One spectator said, “I’ve never seen that kind of lead.”

Noecker was just off the course record of 14:51 he set last month during the UNK meet.

“I’m not going to complain,” Noecker said. “I’ve got an amazing gift and ability to run and many great people around me and I’ve got to be thankful for that.”

The showdown in the Class A boys race — several runners entered state with a chance to win — was as good as expected, and won by Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez. He finished in 15:36, just two seconds ahead of Max Myers from Lincoln Southwest.

They were followed by Jack Witte of Millard West, Isaac Graff of Lincoln East and Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk.

Two weeks ago Gonzalez was shocked to win the Heartland Conference meet in a talented field.

Then he won state.

“It was a childhood dream,” Gonzalez said. “To get it done as a sophomore is completely different.”

Ochoa had the lead at both the 1 and 2-mile mark.

“I didn’t think we’d catch Ochoa. He took off blazing fast,” Gonzalez said. “And then Myers put on a surge. But I thought about my team, and put on the jets and got him.”

His finish helped Fremont win the team championship. Millard West finished second and Gretna was third.

Gonzalez is the fifth individual champion for the powerhouse Fremont program.

In Class B, Riley Boonstra on Norris won by 15 seconds in 16:14.

Boonstra is a junior who has kept moving up state, finishing 35th, then fourth and now first.

“I never knew I’d be able to do stuff like this,” Boonstra said.

Boonstra was in sixth place at one point in the race, but took the lead with 1 mile left and never let it go.

When he crossed the line he held up one finger as the state champion. He’d thought about that moment many times during hard workouts, long car rides and before he fell asleep.

He’s just the second Norris boy to win an individual title at state.

“All of my friends back in Hickman at Norris have been talking to me all week about how they want me to win. It was good to get the job done,” Boonstra said.

Class B team champion Lexington had a 2-4-5-7-9 finish for a team score of 23. That’s the fifth-best team score in the 60 years of the NSAA state meet.

Trey Robertson of Wallace was the winner in Class D. It was his first year running cross country as a senior, and he only did so because a blood clot in his leg kept him from playing football again.

Cornerstone Christian in Bellevue won the Class D team title for its first state championship.