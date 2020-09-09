Basketball player Britt Prince is also off to a great start in cross country for Elkhorn North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Basketball is the No. 1 sport for Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince.

But it also looks she’s got a really good No. 2 sport with cross country, and that probably leads to a strong No. 3 sport in track. And she’ll do so for a school that just opened this fall in Omaha.

Prince was already known for basketball, because she earned an NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Creighton five months before her first high school game. Then last week Prince added a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Louisville is among several other college basketball programs showing interest in the 5-foot-10 guard.

Prince also is quickly making a big impression in cross country by winning her first two high school races at Norris and Gretna.

In her first race at Norris, she finished the 3.1-mile race in 20 minutes, 47 seconds, with a winning margin of 17 seconds. Then she made it 2-for-2 by winning by 20 seconds at Gretna in 20:54.

Her next race is Thursday at Columbus.

Prince went to middle school in Fremont, a city with a strong tradition in cross country. She ran cross country from fifth to eighth grade, and she didn’t see any reason to quit even with a busy schedule for basketball. She also plans to run track in the spring.