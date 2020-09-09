Basketball player Britt Prince is also off to a great start in cross country for Elkhorn North

Basketball is the No. 1 sport for Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince.
But it also looks she’s got a really good No. 2 sport with cross country, and that probably leads to a strong No. 3 sport in track. And she’ll do so for a school that just opened this fall in Omaha.
Prince was already known for basketball, because she earned an NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Creighton five months before her first high school game. Then last week Prince added a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Louisville is among several other college basketball programs showing interest in the 5-foot-10 guard.
Prince also is quickly making a big impression in cross country by winning her first two high school races at Norris and Gretna.
In her first race at Norris, she finished the 3.1-mile race in 20 minutes, 47 seconds, with a winning margin of 17 seconds. Then she made it 2-for-2 by winning by 20 seconds at Gretna in 20:54.
Her next race is Thursday at Columbus.
Prince went to middle school in Fremont, a city with a strong tradition in cross country. She ran cross country from fifth to eighth grade, and she didn’t see any reason to quit even with a busy schedule for basketball. She also plans to run track in the spring.
“I like it, and it’s also to stay in shape for basketball,” Prince said. “I’ve liked running since I was younger.”
She won races in cross country in middle school, but didn’t know what would happen during her first high school meet, in a large race with runners older than herself.
“I didn’t know what to expect, so I just ran my race and went as hard as I could,” Prince said.
At the junior high state cross country meet, running at the 3,000-meter distance, Prince finished in fourth in eighth grade. In 2018, as a seventh-grader, she finished third in that meet, trailing only Berlyn Schutz and Kylie Muma, who would go on to medal at the Class A state meet for Lincoln East the next year.
Prince is the first meet winner for the cross country program. She says it’s fun being at a new school.
“You get to set the foundation of what Elkhorn North is going to be, and I think that’s really cool,” she said.
Elkhorn North coach Bob Wolf already thinks a lot of Prince as a runner.
“She’s had middle school experience, which helps,” said Wolf, who was previously the cross country coach at Elkhorn. “She’s just a naturally gifted athlete. She’s a big-time basketball player, and competitive. I told her I still want to see her when she has a race because I think that’s when she’s really going to pop. She’s got a big motor. She’s a nice addition, I’ll say that.”
Prince’s mom, Ann, is the girls basketball coach at Elkhorn North, and after Wolf knew Prince would be attending Elkhorn North, he did some homework.
“When Ann got hired and they said she was moving, I kind of looked back at some middle school (track) results and she ran 59 seconds in the 400 and 2:24 in the 800 as a seventh-grader. I knew she could run,” Wolf said. “And then she was really good this summer. But she loves sports. Like she’s on a soccer team right now, and she played softball. The kid is special.”
Only one of the varsity runners from Elkhorn last year came over to Elkhorn North, and there are no seniors at the school, so Wolf was worried about the team not having much depth this season. But it really helps the team score at meets if Prince can finish near the top. Elkhorn North finished third in its first meet at Norris, and second at Gretna.
Elkhorn North will be in Class B for the state meet.
“With what I saw, I think (Prince) has a good chance to be in the top five (at state),” Wolf said.
