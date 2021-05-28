Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls cross country nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the cross country finalists.
The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.
Boys cross country
Liem Chot
School: Lincoln North Star | Year: Senior
Chot never lost a race as a senior, and became just the sixth three-time state champion in 60 years of the boys state meet. He was named the all-city honorary captain.
Drew Snyder
School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior
Snyder finished in 12th place at the Class A state meet (16:18) in Kearney, and ran a 16:09 to finish in second place at districts. He also was named to the all-city team.
Payton Davis
School: Aquinas | Year: Senior
A former football player, Davis won the Class D state championship in a time of 16:41 while helping lead the Monarchs to a team championship. He won eight races, including districts and Centennial Conference.
Girls cross country
Izzy Apel
School: Lincoln East | Year: Sophomore
Apel was the Spartans' top finisher at state (ninth place), crossing the finish line in 19:15 in helping her team capture the Class A team crown. She also placed second at districts.
Kate Dilsaver
School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior
A standout sprinter, Dilsaver showed her talents on the long course, running a 19:04 at the Class A state meet to finish in sixth place. She also placed fourth at districts.
Brianna Rinn
School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Junior
Rinn ran a 19:05 to win a district championship, and them lowered her time to 18:15 at state in Kearney to take runner-up honors. She was named the all-city honorary captain.