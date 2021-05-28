Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls cross country nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the cross country finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys cross country

Liem Chot

School: Lincoln North Star | Year: Senior

Chot never lost a race as a senior, and became just the sixth three-time state champion in 60 years of the boys state meet. He was named the all-city honorary captain.

Drew Snyder

School: Lincoln Southwest | Year: Senior

Snyder finished in 12th place at the Class A state meet (16:18) in Kearney, and ran a 16:09 to finish in second place at districts. He also was named to the all-city team.

Payton Davis

School: Aquinas | Year: Senior