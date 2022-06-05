Area Prep Sports Awards: 2021-22 nominees for cross country, golf

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which is Saturday.

Boys cross country

Daniel Romary

School: Lincoln Northeast.

Year: Senior.

College: Iowa State.

When Romary won the Heartland Conference meet, he gave Northeast its first individual champion at the conference meet in at least 30 years.

Riley Boonstra

School: Norris.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Boonstra's wins included the Crete Invite, UNK, Eastern Midlands Conference and districts. He finished fourth in the Class B state meet.

Joe Volkmer

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: Nebraska.

At the Lincoln Public Schools championship, Volkmer finished second, which was a key difference in East winning the city championship for the first time since 2010. He passed two runners in the last portion of the race. He also had top-10 finishes at the conference and district meets and finished 17th at state.

Girls cross country

Brianna Rinn

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Utah.

Rinn was the top Lincoln runner at state, finishing fourth place to cap a great career where she finished in the top 14 at state all four years. This season she finished in the top seven at all seven races, including two wins and a second-place finish at the LPS Championships. She’s the school-record holder for cross country. In track she has the school record in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

Kennedy Bartee

School: Lincoln High.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Bartee finished sixth at the Class A state meet, marking the first time since 1995 that a Lincoln High girl won a medal at state. She was the second-fastest runner from a Lincoln school in the race. Bartee also had top-10 finishes at the LPS, conference and district meets.

Mia Murray

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Murray stepped in and helped East have another great season — the Spartans won all eight meets, including the Class A state championship. Murray finished eighth at the state meet. She was East’s No. 1 runner for most of the season and won three races, including the city championship. Her time of 18:46 at the LPS meet ranks fourth all-time in program history. As a freshman in Morgantown, West Virginia, Murray placed fifth at the state meet in the largest class.

Boys golf

Thomas Bryson

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Freshman.

College: Undecided.

Bryson fought through a crowded leaderboard and the cool conditions to become the first Southeast golfer to win a state championship since 2005. After shooting a bogey-free 69 in the opening round, Bryson followed with an even-par 72 to win the Class A state title by three strokes. Bryson was the Knights' No. 1 golfer all season, won the Grand Island Invitational and was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain.

Thomas Gatlin

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

Gatlin played his best golf at the end of the season, winning the Lincoln High Invitational and the LPS Open at Highlands Golf Course. After finishing third at districts, Gatlin shot a 68 to take the first-round lead at the Class A state meet. He finished with a two-day total 144 to finish second behind Bryson. Gatlin's efforts helped the Spartans secure their first state title since 2017.

Will Topolski

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: Morningside.

Topolski shot a 71 for runner-up honors at the district meet and placed third at state to help East to a state title. He made two critical birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 during the final round to help East hold off Omaha Westside by one spot. He earned All-city honors.

Girls golf

Nicole Kolbas

School: Lincoln Pius X.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Kolbas wowed the state with a two-day course record (140) as a sophomore in 2020. She followed that with another state two-round record (136) to win her second Class A title in as many seasons. The All-City honorary captain shot rounds of 67 and 69 at Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas' list of wins included the HAC meet and Lincoln Golf Classic.

Kate Strickland

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Oral Roberts.

Strickland shot rounds of 71 and 73 (144) to place third at the Class A championship meet, earning her third state medal. She shot a 67 to win the A-2 district meet at Kearney's Awarii Dunes, she fired a 69 to outduel Kolbas by one shot at the Grand Island Invitational, and a 74 to win the LPS Open at Highlands. Strickland was name to the Journal Star's All-City team.

Neely Adler

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Northwest Missouri State.

Adler was one of the most consistent golfers in the state last fall and tied for sixth place at Norfolk Country Club in helping Southwest capture the state team championship. Adler shot a 69 to place second at the A-2 meet, and a 71 to take second at the Lincoln Golf Classic. She earned All-City honors.

