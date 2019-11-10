{{featured_button_text}}
High school cross country logo 2014

Many area high school cross country runners competed in a non-sanctioned race to end the season Sunday at the Nike Heartland Regional Cross Country Championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Nebraska runners competed against athletes from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz finished 11th in the girls race. Just behind Schutz in 18th place was Eli Dahl, the Class A state champion this season from Fremont. East freshman Kylie Muma finished 67th.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

In the team race, Lincoln East finished 14th. Fremont finished 19th, and Lincoln Southwest was 23rd.

In the boys race, Liem Chot, the all-class Nebraska champion from Lincoln North Star, finished 61st.

Lincoln Southwest had a good showing with a sixth-place finish in the 31-team field. Jack Nolley led the Southwest team in 56th place.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments