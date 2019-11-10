Many area high school cross country runners competed in a non-sanctioned race to end the season Sunday at the Nike Heartland Regional Cross Country Championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Nebraska runners competed against athletes from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz finished 11th in the girls race. Just behind Schutz in 18th place was Eli Dahl, the Class A state champion this season from Fremont. East freshman Kylie Muma finished 67th.
You have free articles remaining.
In the team race, Lincoln East finished 14th. Fremont finished 19th, and Lincoln Southwest was 23rd.
In the boys race, Liem Chot, the all-class Nebraska champion from Lincoln North Star, finished 61st.
Lincoln Southwest had a good showing with a sixth-place finish in the 31-team field. Jack Nolley led the Southwest team in 56th place.