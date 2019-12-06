2019 All-City fall sports: Cross country

Many of the best boys and girls cross country runners in Nebraska this season came from Lincoln schools.
GIRLS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Berlyn Schutz, East, fr., 18:36, 2nd/A
Kylie Muma, East, fr., 18:46, 4th/A
Hannah Ray, Northeast, sr., 18:51, 5th/A
Elizabeth Kramer, Pius X, sr., 19:04, 8th/A
Taylor Searcey, East, sr., 19:07, 9th/A
Brianna Rinn, Southwest, so., 19:14, 12th/A
Abigail Schmidt, East, sr., 19:19, 13th/A
Jenna Muma, East, jr., 19:22, 14th/A
Honorary captain: Schutz, East.
BOYS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Liem Chot, North Star, sr., 15:50, 1st/A
Tyler Boyle, Southwest, sr., 15:54, 2nd/A
Thomas Oliver, East, sr., 16:17, 4th/A
Trevor Acton, Southwest, sr., 16:22, 7th/A
Jack Nolley, Southwest, sr., 16:28, 10th/A
Gavin Skorupa, Pius X, sr., 16:31, 12th/A
Daniel Pierce, North Star, sr., 16:36, 14th/A
Asim Ali, North Star, sr., 16:37, 16th/A
Honorary captain: Chot, North Star.