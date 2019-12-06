You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2019 All-City fall sports: Cross country
View Comments

2019 All-City fall sports: Cross country

{{featured_button_text}}
Cross Country, 10.4

Lincoln East's Jenna Muma (left), Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz (center right) and Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn (right) start to pull ahead Friday during the LPS Championship at Pioneers Park.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Many of the best boys and girls cross country runners in Nebraska this season came from Lincoln schools.

GIRLS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Berlyn Schutz, East, fr., 18:36, 2nd/A

Kylie Muma, East, fr., 18:46, 4th/A

Hannah Ray, Northeast, sr., 18:51, 5th/A

Elizabeth Kramer, Pius X, sr., 19:04, 8th/A

Taylor Searcey, East, sr., 19:07, 9th/A

Brianna Rinn, Southwest, so., 19:14, 12th/A

Abigail Schmidt, East, sr., 19:19, 13th/A

Jenna Muma, East, jr., 19:22, 14th/A

Honorary captain: Schutz, East.

BOYS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Liem Chot, North Star, sr., 15:50, 1st/A

Tyler Boyle, Southwest, sr., 15:54, 2nd/A

Thomas Oliver, East, sr., 16:17, 4th/A

Trevor Acton, Southwest, sr., 16:22, 7th/A

Jack Nolley, Southwest, sr., 16:28, 10th/A

Gavin Skorupa, Pius X, sr., 16:31, 12th/A

Daniel Pierce, North Star, sr., 16:36, 14th/A

Asim Ali, North Star, sr., 16:37, 16th/A

Honorary captain: Chot, North Star.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News