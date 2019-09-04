LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
Coach: Bekka Morgan (first year).
Boys outlook: Lincoln Christian has a new head coach in Morgan, who ran cross country and track at Penn State and Arkansas. In 2012, she finished fifth at the Big Ten cross country meet. She leads a boys team that finished third at the Class C state meet last season.
Girls outlook: The Crusaders return most of the team after finishing fourth at the Class C state meet last season.
LINCOLN EAST
Coach: Brian Kabourek (fifth year).
Boys outlook: Thomas Oliver leads the team after finishing 11th at state last season, and all seven runners return from the Spartans’ state meet team from last season.
Girls outlook: East won the Class A state championship last season, led by Jenna Muma in second place and Abbie Schmidt in 10th. And the Spartans may be even better with the addition of some good freshmen, including Berlyn Schutz and Kylie Muma.
LINCOLN HIGH
Coach: Brad Rettig (fourth year).
Boys outlook: Lincoln High had one of its better seasons in recent memory last year, finishing fourth at the LPS meet, and returns four of the runners from that team.
Girls outlook: Adrian Vavala, Lola Agena, Olivia DiLillo and Taylor Kruse are returning varsity runners.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN
Coach: Gary Bredehoft (12th year).
Boys outlook: The Warriors graduated a really large senior class, but have some good young runners in the program.
Girls outlook: The team has one experienced runner in 2017 state qualifier Kayla Steinbauer, and three newcomers.
NORTHEAST
Coach: John Snoozy (22nd year).
Boys outlook: Sophomore Daniel Romary had a great first season last year, finishing 10th at the city meet and 29th at state. Tate Le also qualified for state as an individual last season.
Girls outlook: Senior Hannah Ray finished sixth at the state meet last season.
NORTH STAR
Coach: Matt Musiel (17th year).
Boys outlook: Leim Chot was the Class A state champion last year as a sophomore, and six of the seven runners from the state meet qualifying team return.
Girls outlook: This is a young team that Musiel thinks should improve a lot during the season.
PIUS X
Coach: George O’Boyle (53rd year).
Boys outlook: Senior Gavin Skorupa finished third at the Class B state meet last season and leads a strong group of returners from a state meet team.
Girls outlook: Pius X won the Class B state championship last season and returns most of its top runners, but has moved up to Class A this season.
SOUTHEAST
Coach: David Nebel (18th year).
Boys outlook: Ethan Koerwitz and Corey Krueger are the only returning letterwinners.
Girls outlook: Chloe Heller, Ellyn King and Corynee Olsen each qualified for state as individuals last season.
SOUTHWEST
Coach: Ryan Salem (10th year).
Boys outlook: There are some really good runners on this team, led by Tyler Boyle and Trevor Acton, who finished fourth and fifth at state last year, respectively. Also Jack Nolley, who finished fourth at state track in the 1,600 meters. Southwest was the team champion at the Lincoln Public Schools meet last year.
Girls outlook: Senior Lindsey Blehm and sophomore Brianna Rinn each medaled at state last year and are back to lead a team that has really good depth.
-- Brent C. Wagner