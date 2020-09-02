A look at the boys and girls cross country teams in Lincoln

Christian
Coach: Bekka Morgan (second year).
Boys outlook: The team will be trying to improve on a fourth-place finish at the conference meet last year.
Girls outlook: Most of the team is back after finishing seventh at the Class C state meet last season.
East
Coach: Brian Kabourek (sixth year).
Boys outlook: Joe Allen, Drew Arduser and Grant Bauman return from the Spartan team that finished eighth at state last year.
Girls outlook: East will have a chance for a state championship three-peat this fall. Berlyn Schutz was second at state last year as a freshman, while senior Jenna Muma will by trying for a fourth top-15 finish. Muma’s sister, Kylie, finished fourth in Kearney last year.
Lincoln High
Coach: Brad Rettig (fifth year).
Boys outlook: Jackson McNeese had an impressive freshman season, finishing in the top 15 at the city championship.
Girls outlook: Sophomore Kennedy Bartee qualified for state last year individually, and already has a top-five finish this season at the Norris Invitational.
Lutheran
Coach: Gary Bredehoft (14th year).
Boys outlook: Sophomore Elsa Meyer will lead the Warriors.
Girls outlook: Logan Lebo is a freshman but could be the Warriors’ top runner.
Northeast
Coach: John Snoozy (23nd year).
Boys outlook: Junior Daniel Romary qualified for state last year as an individual and looks ready to have a big year, Snoozy said.
Girls outlook: Junior Nicole Buettner and sophomore Katherine Mattson are returning letterwinners.
North Star
Coach: Matt Musiel (18th year).
Boys outlook: Liem Chot has won the Class A race at state the past two years, and will be trying to be just the third runner in the Class A boys division to win three state championships. The Gators are ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll.
Girls outlook: As a freshman last year, Jaeden Webb qualified for state as an individual, finishing 36th.
Pius X
Coach: George O’Boyle (53rd year).
Boys outlook: Pius X is in Class A again, and is the second-smallest school in the class. Junior Cole Selhorn qualified for state as an individual last year.
Girls outlook: The Thunderbolts will need some new top runners to emerge after losing three of its top four runners from a team that finished sixth at state.
Southeast
Coach: David Nebel (19th year).
Boys outlook: Senior Ben Crotteau and junior Carson Lauterbach are expected to be the top runners for the Knights.
Girls outlook: The two runners who made state last year were each seniors, and this year the Knights could have as many as five freshmen on the varsity squad.
Southwest
Coach: Ryan Salem (11th year).
Boys outlook: Last year Southwest won the city meet, conference and the Class A state championships for the first time in boys cross country. But it will have several new runners after five of its seven varsity runners last year graduated.
Girls outlook: The Silver Hawks should be good again, with several runners back from a team that finished fourth at the state meet.
— Brent C. Wagner
