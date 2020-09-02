A look at the boys and girls cross country teams in Lincoln

Pius X

Coach: George O’Boyle (53rd year).

Boys outlook: Pius X is in Class A again, and is the second-smallest school in the class. Junior Cole Selhorn qualified for state as an individual last year.

Girls outlook: The Thunderbolts will need some new top runners to emerge after losing three of its top four runners from a team that finished sixth at state.

Southeast

Coach: David Nebel (19th year).

Boys outlook: Senior Ben Crotteau and junior Carson Lauterbach are expected to be the top runners for the Knights.

Girls outlook: The two runners who made state last year were each seniors, and this year the Knights could have as many as five freshmen on the varsity squad.

Southwest

Coach: Ryan Salem (11th year).