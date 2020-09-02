 Skip to main content
A look at the boys and girls cross country teams in Lincoln
topical

Cross Country, 10.4

Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot crosses the finish line after winning the LPS Championship in 2019. He'll try to win state for a third time this season.

 Journal Star file photo

Christian

Coach: Bekka Morgan (second year).

Boys outlook: The team will be trying to improve on a fourth-place finish at the conference meet last year.

Girls outlook: Most of the team is back after finishing seventh at the Class C state meet last season.

East

Coach: Brian Kabourek (sixth year).

Boys outlook: Joe Allen, Drew Arduser and Grant Bauman return from the Spartan team that finished eighth at state last year.

Girls outlook: East will have a chance for a state championship three-peat this fall. Berlyn Schutz was second at state last year as a freshman, while senior Jenna Muma will by trying for a fourth top-15 finish. Muma’s sister, Kylie, finished fourth in Kearney last year.

Lincoln High

Coach: Brad Rettig (fifth year).

Boys outlook: Jackson McNeese had an impressive freshman season, finishing in the top 15 at the city championship.

Girls outlook: Sophomore Kennedy Bartee qualified for state last year individually, and already has a top-five finish this season at the Norris Invitational.

Lutheran

Coach: Gary Bredehoft (14th year).

Boys outlook: Sophomore Elsa Meyer will lead the Warriors.

Girls outlook: Logan Lebo is a freshman but could be the Warriors’ top runner.

Northeast

Coach: John Snoozy (23nd year).

Boys outlook: Junior Daniel Romary qualified for state last year as an individual and looks ready to have a big year, Snoozy said.

Girls outlook: Junior Nicole Buettner and sophomore Katherine Mattson are returning letterwinners.

North Star

Coach: Matt Musiel (18th year).

Boys outlook: Liem Chot has won the Class A race at state the past two years, and will be trying to be just the third runner in the Class A boys division to win three state championships. The Gators are ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll.

Girls outlook: As a freshman last year, Jaeden Webb qualified for state as an individual, finishing 36th.

Pius X

Coach: George O’Boyle (53rd year).

Boys outlook: Pius X is in Class A again, and is the second-smallest school in the class. Junior Cole Selhorn qualified for state as an individual last year.

Girls outlook: The Thunderbolts will need some new top runners to emerge after losing three of its top four runners from a team that finished sixth at state.

Southeast

Coach: David Nebel (19th year).

Boys outlook: Senior Ben Crotteau and junior Carson Lauterbach are expected to be the top runners for the Knights.

Girls outlook: The two runners who made state last year were each seniors, and this year the Knights could have as many as five freshmen on the varsity squad.

Southwest

Coach: Ryan Salem (11th year).

Boys outlook: Last year Southwest won the city meet, conference and the Class A state championships for the first time in boys cross country. But it will have several new runners after five of its seven varsity runners last year graduated.

Girls outlook: The Silver Hawks should be good again, with several runners back from a team that finished fourth at the state meet.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

