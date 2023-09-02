Get to know each of the cross country teams in the city.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Joe Manley (second year).

Boys outlook: It could be a really special season for the Crusaders with the top five runners back from a Class C state runner-up team. Senior Carter Hohlen is one of the top runners in the state regardless of class.

Girls outlook: Senior Eva Daniell had a top-20 finish at state last season.

Lincoln East

Coach: Brian Kabourek (ninth year).

Boys outlook: The Spartans return three athletes from a team that placed sixth at state — Hudson Davy, Caleb Ruch and Ben Schlegelmilch.

Girls outlook: East is probably the early favorite for a sixth straight state title, but Omaha Westside may have a strong enough team to close the gap and try to make things interesting in October. The Spartans are led by senior Mia Murray, the all-class champion last season who won each of her final six races last season. And the Spartans have two other returnees that were in the top 20 at state last year, Peyton Svehla and Jordyn Wissing.

Lincoln High

Coach: Brad Rettig (eight year).

Boys outlook: It was two freshmen, Hutton Rettig and Trey Crabtree, who led the Links with top-20 finishes during its first meet at Norris.

Girls outlook: The Links graduated a great runner in Kennedy Bartee, who is now running NCAA Division I cross country at Loyola Marymount. In the first meet of this season, the Links were led by sophomore Sydney Wendt with a 14th-place finish at the Norris meet.

Lincoln Lutheran

Coach: Gary Bredehoft (17th year).

Boys outlook: Senior Logan Lebo was a state champion in track in the 800 meters and looks strong at the 5,000-meter cross country distance as well. The Warriors compete in Class D this season.

Girls outlook: In her first two seasons, Sawyer Benne has placed in the top 25 at state both times.

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: John Snoozy (26th year).

Boys outlook: The Rockets’ top runners are each juniors — Chase Thomas, Adam Kramer and Tommy Lorensen.

Girls outlook: Senior Allison Badura has an impressive accomplishment already as a three-time state qualifier.

Lincoln Northwest

Coach: Daniel Bax (second year).

Boys outlook: Sophomore Travis Emblin leads a team that has doubled in size from its first season last year.

Girls outlook: Senior Allana Detweiler gave the team its first-ever state qualifier last season and should lead a better all-around team this season with some promising freshmen.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Matt Musiel (21st year).

Boys outlook: Last season, the Gators had three runners qualify for state as individuals, and they’re all back — Eastan Zastrow, Josiah Bitzer and Bradyn Wiley. The Gators opened the season by winning the team championship at the Seward meet.

Girls outlook: Hope Riedel was 21st at the state meet last season and opened the year with an impressive third-place finish at the Seward meet.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Bill Rice (second year).

Boys outlook: The Bolts could be one of the top teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference with most of its top runners back from a team that was fifth at state last season.

Girls outlook: Pius X had two runners qualify for state last year as individuals and each returns — senior Nora Stewart (16th at state) and junior Hannah Bedient (69th). This season the number of runners on the team is up from last season.

Lincoln Southeast

Coach: David Nebel (22nd year).

Boys outlook: Four runners are back from a team that placed 12th at state last season — Kale Muir, Cody Fikar, Josh Bradley and Colton Dahl.

Girls outlook: The Knights returning letterwinners include Emma von Scheliha, Maizie Stricker, Simone Gergen and Maisy Viehl.

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Ryan Salem (16th year).

Boys outlook: Senior Max Myers finished as the Class A state runner-up last season, and Jacob Rinn and Connor Boyle should help the Silver Hawks be one of the top teams in the city.

Girls outlook: Silvy Munn, Mya Kafka and Renee Kafka are back from a team that placed seventh at state last season.

Standing Bear

Coach: Joey Black (first year).

Boys outlook: Black was previously an assistant coach for the successful Lincoln East cross country team, and now starts the program at Standing Bear. There are six boys on the team.

Girls outlook: Freshmen make up most of the students at the first-year school in southeast Lincoln. There are five girls on the team.