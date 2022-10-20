5 things to watch at state cross country, including a chance for boys history and a Class A showdown

The state cross country meet is Friday afternoon in Kearney. Here are a few things to watch:

Going for four: Make sure and arrive early to watch one of the best ever in high school cross country in the state in the Class C boys race at 12:30 p.m. Carson Noecker from Hartington-Newcastle has a chance to be the first boy in the state to win four state cross country championships. His time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds at the UNK Invite last month is the best ever on the Kearney Country Club course. For the second year in a row he’s the only runner in the state to go sub-15 minutes entering state. He’ll also have a chance for the state meet record (15:04 by Millard West’s Seth Hirsch). Noecker is also worth keeping an eye on after the race in an impressive display of sportsmanship. In the past at state he’s waited at the finish line for more than 9 minutes after he finished to congratulate as many of the finishers as he could.

Class A boys showdown: The all-class champion may not come out of the Class A boys race, but it should be the best race and could be won by several runners. The top contenders are Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa, Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez, Lincoln East’s Isaac Graff and Lincoln Southwest’s Max Myers. Ochoa set the course record at Lincoln’s Pioneers Park early this season (15:33). Two weeks ago at the Heartland Conference meet on the state course it was a four-in-a-row finish won by Gonzalez and closely followed by Ochoa, Graff and Myers. With about 800 meters to go any of the four could have won.

Five-peat: Lincoln East is favored to win its fifth straight state championship. East has won 17 consecutive meets over three seasons. And while East has had great teams, it hasn’t hasn’t had the individual girls state champion since 1981. Mia Murray has a chance to change that and enters state having won six of seven races this season.

Undefeated career: In the Class C girls race Arlington senior Keelianne Green will try to complete her high school cross country career without losing a race, an impressive feat even if it was just two years. After playing softball her first two years of high school she switched to cross country and won the state championship that season with a Class C record time. She had done track, but in the sprints and jumps. She’s won all 15 cross country races over two years.

Area contenders: In Class B girls Norris will try for back-to-back state titles. The Titans had the best team score in the state at districts with a 1-2-3-6 finish. The other team to watch in that race is Elkhorn North, whose lineup includes five-star basketball recruit Britt Prince. In Class C girls Lincoln Christian, Auburn and McCook are the top teams. Lincoln Christian is trying for its first state title.

