 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
topical
CROSS COUNTRY

2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Cross country

  • 0
State cross country

Lincoln East's Mia Murray during the state cross country championship on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

GIRLS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Mia Murray, East, jr., 18:23, 1st/A

Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, sr., 19:22, 9th/A

Berlyn Schutz, East, sr., 19:25, 10th/A

Peyton Svehla, East, jr., 19:31, 11th/A

Norah Stewart, Pius X, jr., 19:59, 16th/A

Jordyn Wissing, East, jr., 20:07, 19th/A

Hope Riedel, North Star, so., 20:09, 21st/A

Lily Schwartz, Southwest, sr., 20:11, 22nd/A

Honorary captain: Mia Murray, East

BOYS

People are also reading…

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Max Myers, Southwest, jr., 15:38, 2nd/A

Isaac Graff, East, sr., 15:58, 4th/A

Carter Hohlen, Christian, jr., 16:44, 3rd/C

Hudson Davy, East, jr., 16:45, 18th/A

Easton Zastrow, North Star, so., 16:48, 19th/A

Joseph Majerus, Pius X, fr., 16:49, 21st/A

David Krier, Pius X, fr., 16:50, 23rd/A

Nathan Johnson, Southeast, sr., 17:01, 28th/A

Honorary captain: Max Myers, Southwest

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Life in the Red: Matt Rhule’s first Signing Day at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News