2022 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Cross country

GIRLS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Mia Murray, East, jr., 18:23, 1st/A
Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, sr., 19:22, 9th/A
Berlyn Schutz, East, sr., 19:25, 10th/A
Peyton Svehla, East, jr., 19:31, 11th/A
Norah Stewart, Pius X, jr., 19:59, 16th/A
Jordyn Wissing, East, jr., 20:07, 19th/A
Hope Riedel, North Star, so., 20:09, 21st/A
Lily Schwartz, Southwest, sr., 20:11, 22nd/A
Honorary captain: Mia Murray, East
BOYS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Max Myers, Southwest, jr., 15:38, 2nd/A
Isaac Graff, East, sr., 15:58, 4th/A
Carter Hohlen, Christian, jr., 16:44, 3rd/C
Hudson Davy, East, jr., 16:45, 18th/A
Easton Zastrow, North Star, so., 16:48, 19th/A
Joseph Majerus, Pius X, fr., 16:49, 21st/A
David Krier, Pius X, fr., 16:50, 23rd/A
Nathan Johnson, Southeast, sr., 17:01, 28th/A
Honorary captain: Max Myers, Southwest