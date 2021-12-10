 Skip to main content
2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Cross country
2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Cross country

State cross country, 10.22

Lincoln Northeast senior Daniel Romary runs the final stretch of the Class A state cross country meet on Oct. 22 at Kearney Country Club. He finished second in the race.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Many of the best girls cross country runners in Nebraska this season came from Lincoln schools.

GIRLS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr., 18:55, 4th/A

Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, jr., 19:14, 6th/A

Peyton Svehla, East, so., 19:24, 7th/A

Mia Murray, East, so., 19:30, 8th/A

Izzy Apel, East, jr., 19:31, 9th/A

Ella Herzberg, East, fr, 19:51, 17th/A

Berlyn Schutz, East, jr., 19:51, 18th/A

Abby Deutsch, Southwest, sr. 19:55, 19th/A

Honorary captain: Brianna Rinn, Southwest.

BOYS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Daniel Romary, Northeast, sr., 15:43, 2nd/A

Max Myers, Southwest, so., 16:29, 14th/A

Joe Volkmer, East, sr., 16:44, 17th/A

Isaac Graff, East, jr., 16:45, 19th/A

Matthew Dunaski, North Star, sr., 17:00, 27th/A

Hudson Davy, East, so., 17:12, 28th/A

Carter Hohlen, Christian, so., 17:23, 7th/C

Grant Wasserman, North Star, sr., DNF/A

Honorary captain: Daniel Romary, Northeast.

