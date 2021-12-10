2021 Journal Star All-City fall sports: Cross country

Many of the best girls cross country runners in Nebraska this season came from Lincoln schools.
GIRLS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Brianna Rinn, Southwest, sr., 18:55, 4th/A
Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, jr., 19:14, 6th/A
Peyton Svehla, East, so., 19:24, 7th/A
Mia Murray, East, so., 19:30, 8th/A
Izzy Apel, East, jr., 19:31, 9th/A
Ella Herzberg, East, fr, 19:51, 17th/A
Berlyn Schutz, East, jr., 19:51, 18th/A
Abby Deutsch, Southwest, sr. 19:55, 19th/A
Honorary captain: Brianna Rinn, Southwest.
BOYS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Daniel Romary, Northeast, sr., 15:43, 2nd/A
Max Myers, Southwest, so., 16:29, 14th/A
Joe Volkmer, East, sr., 16:44, 17th/A
Isaac Graff, East, jr., 16:45, 19th/A
Matthew Dunaski, North Star, sr., 17:00, 27th/A
Hudson Davy, East, so., 17:12, 28th/A
Carter Hohlen, Christian, so., 17:23, 7th/C
Grant Wasserman, North Star, sr., DNF/A
Honorary captain: Daniel Romary, Northeast.