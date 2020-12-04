2020 All-City fall sports: Cross country

Many of the best girls cross country runners in Nebraska this season came from Lincoln schools.
GIRLS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Brianna Rinn, Southwest, jr., 18:15, 2nd/A
Kate Dilsaver, Southwest, sr., 19:04, 6th/A
Izzy Apel, East, so., 19:15, 9th/A
Kylie Muma, East, so., 19:19, 12th/A
Peyton Svehla, East, fr., 19:21, 13th/A
Berlyn Schutz, East, so., 19:24, 14th/A
Jenna Muma, East, sr., 19:28, 17th/A
Allyson Korus, Pius X, sr., 19:53, 29th/A
Honorary captain: Brianna Rinn, Southwest.
BOYS
Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class
Liem Chot, North Star, sr., 15:37, 1st/A
Daniel Romary, Northeast, jr., 16:00, 6th/A
Grant Wasserman, North Star, jr., 16:04, 8th/A
Drew Snyder, Southwest, sr., 16:18, 12th/A
Grant Reid, Southwest, sr., 16:31, 18th/A
Isaac Graff, East, so., 16:50, 30th/A
Cole Sellhorn, Pius X, jr., 16:50, 31st/A
Carson Lauterbach, Southeast, jr., 16:53, 33rd/A
Honorary captain: Liem Chot, North Star.
Looking back at the state cross country meet
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!