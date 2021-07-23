College football teams were interested in Dane Pokorny. But rodeo is steering him another direction

Though Pokorny chose rodeo over football, the two have gone hand-in-hand for the 6-foot-3 running back, who is about to enter his senior season.

Sandhills/Thedford made the state championship for the first time in school history with an impressive 12-0 record before falling to BDS 36-28 in the D-2 championship last fall. Pokorny finished with 142 yards, but was shut out of the end zone.

“I don't know the sport of football like some people do,” Pokorny said. “I don't watch a ton of football. My dad has kind of raised me to be the tougher guy and I know how to run people over and just fight for what I've got. Rodeo is kind of like that.

“You've just kind of got to love it. Some days I'll wake up and practice (rodeo) in the mornings. Other days I'll lift weights. Rodeo, it makes you tougher and you've just got to love to practice. It makes you a hard-working, better guy.”

Though Pokorny has made his choice for future plans, he's not folding on football just yet with aspirations of taking Sandhills/Thedford back to the state championship game.

With winning the first state title in his family at the Nebraska State Rodeo in Hastings earlier this year, Pokorny wants to add even more hardware to the trophy case.