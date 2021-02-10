Wayne's world: Janke anchors Blue Devils to state title with sweep Millard West

Belt, who carries a 166 average, had no problem with Janke being the Blue Devils' anchor.

"We were just, whoever is bowling hot in that moment to take the fifth and 10th frames," Belt said.

After going up 2-0, Wayne slammed the door with its top game in the championship match with a 193-141 state title clincher.

"I'm not going to lie to you, it feels pretty good," Wayne coach Josh Johnson said. "Any state championship probably does. These girls all year have talked about how this is a sport now, we want to do well and to be that first-ever state champion. They worked really hard all year and you can see it really, really paid off for them today."

Emotions ran high again for Janke when asked about what it was like to claim the state title on the same lanes where her idol Belmonte claimed the highest achievement of his career. Janke, who has bowled for just two years, finished as the state individual runner-up Monday.

Janke picked up Belmonte's two-handed approach last year under the guidance of Ronnie Forney.

"I learned the two-handed style last year," Janke said. "My old coach kind of made me mad and I didn't like the way he treated me," Janke said. "I actually got put on (junior varsity) last year because I wanted to do it.