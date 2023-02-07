Two premier teams in Class B boys bowling saw a lot of each other Tuesday at the state championships at Sun Valley Lanes.

York and Wayne squared off three times in a 10-hour span, including the best-of-five final series, which Wayne won 3-2 (174-150, 161-156, 128-172, 155-213, 176-139).

The Blue Devils were sent to the consolation bracket by York earlier in the day, but bounced back to beat the Dukes to set up a winner-take-all showdown in the double-elimination tournament bracket.

Fittingly, the final series went a maximum five games, and Wayne overcame a 2-1 deficit.

That York, the No. 1 seed, and Wayne, seeded second, met in the final round wasn't a surprise. The Dukes entered after registering the highest score in Class B districts (3,574 total) and the Blue Devils (3,327) had the fourth-most.

The state tournament concludes Wednesday with the individual championships in Classes A and B.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023