State bowling: Wayne repeats as girls team champions, first-year program Grand Island wins boys title

When the state bowling championships were all said and done Tuesday night, Wayne senior Jamie Janke ended the night with a familiar feeling: being a state champion.

What was different this time around, though, was the feeling in her knee. Janke had suffered a knee injury at a bowling tournament in September but held off surgery or any procedures until after the bowling season ended in February.

That move paid off as Janke rolled several clutch strikes in the fifth and 10th frames to help Wayne defeat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 3-0 at Sun Valley Lanes in the girls state bowling team championships. Wayne also won the girls team championships a year ago, and only dropped a single game in the opening round to Seward as it claimed a second straight title.

“It feels pretty good, I’m not going to lie to you; I thought the last one felt pretty good, but this one feels doubly nice,” Wayne coach Josh Johnson said. “We had some really good competition down here and we had to fight tooth and nail to get through it.”

Indeed, Humphrey/LHF had been one of the Blue Devils’ toughest opponents all season long. They competed against each other twice in December and again at the district tournament last week, but there was no stopping Wayne on its march to another state title.

Brianna Nissen and Jersi Jensen also provided several key spares and strikes alongside Janke, who is one of three seniors ending her high school career with a state title. She couldn’t help but think back to two years ago when the concept of winning an NSAA bowling championship didn’t even exist.

Two state titles later, all the hours of hard work and practice spent among friends were undoubtedly worth it.

“We sat in the front of Mr. Johnson’s class and we bugged him almost every single day about if bowling was going to become an NSAA sport and if he was going to coach us, so now to win it in my senior year feels great,” Janke said. “We have a lot of fun together; we’re not even just teammates, we’re all best friends.”

In the boys team championships, Grand Island held off a spirited challenge from city rival Northwest during a 3-1 match win. This was Grand Island’s first year with a bowling program, and now the Islanders are first-time state champions as well.

Northwest entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed while Grand Island was seeded No. 2, but a quarterfinal loss to Wayne meant the Vikings had to fight their way out of losers’ bracket. Meanwhile, Grand Island won every match of the tournament, 3-1, including the final.

Northwest won the second game of the championship match behind a six-strike performance, but Grand Island’s experienced bowlers rose to the challenge in the third and fourth games. Juniors Kaden Kuusela and Brayden Lee put the finishing touches on a six-strike team performance of their own during a high-scoring third game, 211-172 in Grand Island’s favor.

The Islanders put the finishing touches on their state title by rolling five strikes in the last six frames of their 197-196 game four win over Northwest.

