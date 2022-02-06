 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State bowling tournament set for Monday and Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes

  • 0
Girls state bowling, 2.10

Wayne's Andi Belt celebrates during the state bowling championships last year at Sun Valley Lanes.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Welcome to February basketball. Hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom break down the high school hoops scene like this: the early favorites, the contenders and, of course, the "dark horses" that could make an unexpected run.

Wayne made history last year, becoming the first girls team to win an NSAA-sanction state bowling championship.

Now the Blue Devils aim for a repeat.

The second NSAA state tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The singles champions will be crowned Monday and the team championships on Tuesday.

Papillion-La Vista South (20-2), which finished second at the Metro Tournament, is the No. 1 seed in the girls eight-team bracket. Lexington (25-3) is seeded second and the defending state champion Blue Devils (20-1) are third.

Seward (19-3) is the No. 6 seed.

A pair of Grand Island schools are the favorites on the boys side. Northwest (23-3) is the No. 1 seed and Grand Island (16-2) is the second. Seward (22-3), last year's state runner-up, and Lincoln Pius X (16-8) will meet in the three-six matchup.

Pius X clinched a spot in the bracket by winning a district title last week.

People are also reading…

The girls team tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and the boys will start at 2 p.m., with the team finals beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Monday's girls singles play begins at 11 a.m. The boys will follow at 4:30 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News