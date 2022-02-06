State bowling tournament set for Monday and Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes

Wayne made history last year, becoming the first girls team to win an NSAA-sanction state bowling championship.

Now the Blue Devils aim for a repeat.

The second NSAA state tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The singles champions will be crowned Monday and the team championships on Tuesday.

Papillion-La Vista South (20-2), which finished second at the Metro Tournament, is the No. 1 seed in the girls eight-team bracket. Lexington (25-3) is seeded second and the defending state champion Blue Devils (20-1) are third.

Seward (19-3) is the No. 6 seed.

A pair of Grand Island schools are the favorites on the boys side. Northwest (23-3) is the No. 1 seed and Grand Island (16-2) is the second. Seward (22-3), last year's state runner-up, and Lincoln Pius X (16-8) will meet in the three-six matchup.

Pius X clinched a spot in the bracket by winning a district title last week.

The girls team tournament will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and the boys will start at 2 p.m., with the team finals beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Monday's girls singles play begins at 11 a.m. The boys will follow at 4:30 p.m.

