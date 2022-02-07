State bowling: After missing state tournament cut by two pins as a freshman, Columbus' Prokopec is state champion

Columbus' Ryland Prokopec missed the state bowling individual field as a freshman by two pins in 2021 — a year later he is a state champion.

Prokopec, the eighth seed, knocked off Papillion-La Vista South's Blake Paulhamus 434-408 in the championship match Monday night at Sun Valley Lanes. The Columbus sophomore also defeated top-seeded Cooper Nichols (Lincoln Pius X) and Bellevue West's Nathaniel Centineo, who bowled a perfect game in qualifying, on his way to the state championship.

The key to victory was simple.

"Mainly I found a line that worked very early on," Prokopec said. "My first game ended up being a 260, mainly because the first ball I brought out ended up working fine."

After defeating Centineo in the semifinals, Prokopec saved his best game for last with a two-game high 434, but it was not easy against Paulhamus.

The Papillion-La Vista South senior held a 274-269 lead after the third frame of Game 2 over Prokopec. Paulhamus also made a comeback effort in Game 1, 225-220, after Prokopec left the door open after bowling six consecutive strikes to open the championship match before faltering down the stretch.

But Prokopec kept his cool.

"My coaches repeatedly told me that if you pick up your marks (strikes and spares) you'll have the game close," Prokopec said. "Sometimes you can't come back if they strike, you can at least get closer if anything."

Even as the eighth seed it did not matter who stood next to the Columbus sophomore.

"I thought I'd get seeded higher with an 891 (in qualifying), but there were a lot higher scores today than most tournaments," Prokopec said.

Columbus coach Bob Jaster said Prokopec did everything he needed when he needed.

"He battled through when he needed to," Jaster said. "He's been working and practicing for the last year and working with us every day throughout the season. I told him going from number eight to number one is a heck of an accomplishment for anyone that can do it."

And then in the 10th frame, the crowd roared after Prokopec hit back-to-back strikes to shut the door for the state title and finally let out a smile.

"When he turned around and smiled he knew it was there and we knew it, too," Jaster said. "He's worked hard on every aspect of the game. He's one of the kids out there that is a true leader and puts the team first before himself. There is so many examples of that all year. ... I wish I had five Rylands on the team next year."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

