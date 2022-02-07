State bowling: A few weeks after bowling perfect game, Papio South's Busch has perfect finish to season

Claire Busch wasn't ready to say which accomplishment was more thrilling.

Bowling a 300. Or winning a state championship.

By Monday afternoon, Busch had both in her pocket. A few weeks after bowling a perfect game at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha, the Papillion-La Vista South senior had a perfect finish to her season, winning a girls state individual bowling championship at Sun Valley Lanes.

"I think I have to let it set in a little longer," Busch said when asked which was better.

Busch, who was seeded fifth, pulled away over 20 frames for a 449-320 win against Wayne's Jersi Jensen, the No. 2 seed, in the championship match. She bowled a 509 in the quarterfinals and a 489 in the semifinals to advance through the bracket, and then overcame a bit of a slow start to the final.

"It's so easy to get into your own head, but I just had to stay confident," Busch said.

The senior picked up confidence competing in last year's state tournament, and she wanted to better her third-place finish.

Falling short of a Metro meet title recently also was driving Busch.

"I was extremely motivated," she said of her Metro finish. "I'm not going to get second again. I'm going to go out there and give it my all."

Busch, who began bowling when she was 8, relied on a series of adjustments to prevail against 49 other bowlers Monday. She switched balls a couple of times, turning to her Squatch ball for the stretch run. After leaving two pins in the second frame, she had a brief meeting with her coach, which is her father, Alan.

The lanes for the championship matches were not used as much during the earlier rounds, so they had more oil on them, the coach noted.

Busch, who carries a 205 average, made the adjustment. A pair of strikes followed and then she bowled nothing but strikes between the seventh and 10th frames. She rolled a 232 in the first game against Jensen, and a 217 in the second.

"It was determination," Alan Busch said. "Anything she had to deal with she dealt with in a great way, and got through and did what she needed to. She was very focused."

Busch said it's an honor to be Papio South's first bowling champion.

"It is so incredible," she said. "It's amazing how much the school has been so supportive of bowling, so I'm excited to go back Wednesday, because I know everyone is going to be excited."

The team champions will be crowned Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes. Competition in the eight-team girls bracket will begin at 8 a.m. and the boys take their turn at 2 p.m. The finals are set for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

