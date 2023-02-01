 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Taylor bowls Seward boys into state meet

Carl Taylor of Seward bowled a 540 series to help lead the Bluejays boys to a B-2 district championship Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes. 

Taylor was one of three individual Seward bowlers to clinch their spot in the state meet, with Colin Standifer (523) finishing second and Landen Ford (476) third. 

Brayden Waller of Waverly finished in fourth with a 469. Lincoln Northwest's Tristen McGhee secured fifth with a 464 to round out the qualifiers. 

The Bluejays finished with a 3,117 pin total. Lincoln Northwest had a 2,492 pin total to finish third. 

GIRLS BOWLING

Izabel Holbein of Waverly was the girls top individual qualifier with a 432 series to help the Vikings win the B-2 district championship. 

Holbein was one of three individual Waverly bowlers to qualify for state. Olivia Grube (422) finished second and Ve'Anna Dotson (406) fourth. 

Lincoln Northwest didn't have an individual qualify for state, but the Falcons finished second in the team scores.

The Vikings finished with a 2,683 pin total and Lincoln Northwest recorded a 2,263. 

