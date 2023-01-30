Prep glance: How city teams fared in district bowling, and other Monday highlights

Caleb Vancura of Lincoln Pius X bowled a 666 series, including a high game of 280, to lead the Thunderbolt boys to an A-5 district championship Monday at Sun Valley Lanes.

Vancura was one of three individual Pius X bowlers to punch their tickets to the state meet, with Eric Drozd (551) finishing third and Ethan Behne (508) fifth.

James Craft of Lincoln East finished in second with a 553 and Lincoln Northeast's Carson Pierce fourth with 514 to round out the qualifiers.

The Thunderbolts finished with a 2,700-pin total and Lincoln East was second with 2,203.

GIRLS BOWLING

Taylor Streich of Lincoln Southeast was the girls top finisher with a 485 series, but it was Lincoln North Star that won the A-5 district championship and advanced.

The Navigators finished with a pinfall of 1,955 and had two individuals qualify for state — Kayla Young finished fourth at 433, and Liz Scharton fifth with 420.

Lincoln Northeast's Leah Christensen finished in second (463) and Cecilia Jaros of Lincoln Pius X (455) rounded out the individual qualifiers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milford 49, Superior 31: Nelson Girmus scored a team-high 10 points to help the Eagles advance to the second round of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.