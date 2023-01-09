Prep bowling results, 1/9

Boys bowling
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 18, Lincoln Northwest 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 20, Omaha Westview 1
Elkhorn North 21, Johnson County Central 0, fft.
Fremont 19, Waverly 2
Omaha Burke 20, Elkhorn South 1
Seward 19, Columbus Lakeview 2
Girls bowling
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northwest 7
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 15, Omaha Westview 6
Elkhorn North 18, Johnson County Central 3
Fremont 17, Waverly 4
Omaha Burke 19, Elkhorn South 2
Seward 18, Columbus Lakeview 3