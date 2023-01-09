 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep bowling results, 1/9

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys bowling

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 18, Lincoln Northwest 3

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 20, Omaha Westview 1

Elkhorn North 21, Johnson County Central 0, fft.

Fremont 19, Waverly 2

Omaha Burke 20, Elkhorn South 1

Seward 19, Columbus Lakeview 2

Girls bowling

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northwest 7

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 15, Omaha Westview 6

Elkhorn North 18, Johnson County Central 3

Fremont 17, Waverly 4

Omaha Burke 19, Elkhorn South 2

Seward 18, Columbus Lakeview 3

