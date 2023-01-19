Prep bowling results, 1/19 Lincoln Journal Star Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys bowling CITY SCHOOLS Millard North 12, Lincoln Southwest 9 Papillion-La Vista 20, Lincoln East 1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports Bowling High School Scoreboard Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Prep bowling results, 1/12 Scores from Thursday's high school bowling action. Prep bowling results, 1/17 Tuesday's results on the lanes. Prep bowling results, 1/10 Scores from Tuesday's high school bowling action. Prep bowling results, 1/9 Scores from Monday's high school bowling action. Prep bowling results, 1/5 Scores from Thursday's high school bowling action. Watch Now: Related Video One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match Rafael Nadal knocked out of the Australian Open after suffering injury Rafael Nadal knocked out of the Australian Open after suffering injury Denim Dawson, Jamarques Lawrence after Ohio State win Denim Dawson, Jamarques Lawrence after Ohio State win Fred Hoiberg speaks after big second half rally against Ohio State Fred Hoiberg speaks after big second half rally against Ohio State