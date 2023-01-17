 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep bowling results, 1/17

Boys bowling

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln High 6

Lincoln Southwest 18, Lincoln East 3

York 21, Lincoln Northwest 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 18, North Bend Central 3

Millard South 14, Papillion-La Vista South 7

Grand Island North West 13, Hastings 8

Omaha Benson 17, Omaha South 4

Omaha Burke 19, Omaha Central 2

Girls bowling

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 14, Lincoln Southeast 7

Lincoln Northeast 13, Lincoln North Star 8

Lincoln Northwest 13, York 8

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 16½, North Bend Central 4½

Hastings 15, Grand Island Northwest 6

Millard South 11, Papillion-La Vista South 10

Omaha Benson 19, Omaha South 2

Omaha Central 17, Omaha Burke 4

