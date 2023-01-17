Prep bowling results, 1/17

CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 14, Lincoln Northeast 7
Lincoln Southeast 15, Lincoln High 6
Lincoln Southwest 18, Lincoln East 3
York 21, Lincoln Northwest 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 18, North Bend Central 3
Millard South 14, Papillion-La Vista South 7
Grand Island North West 13, Hastings 8
Omaha Benson 17, Omaha South 4
Omaha Burke 19, Omaha Central 2
Lincoln High 14, Lincoln Southeast 7
Lincoln Northeast 13, Lincoln North Star 8
Lincoln Northwest 13, York 8
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 16½, North Bend Central 4½
Hastings 15, Grand Island Northwest 6
Millard South 11, Papillion-La Vista South 10
Omaha Benson 19, Omaha South 2
Omaha Central 17, Omaha Burke 4
