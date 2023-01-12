 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep bowling results, 1/12

  • Updated
Boys bowling

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

CHAMPIONSHIP: Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 1

TOP FINISHERS (Pinfall): 1. Harmes, Lincoln Southwest, 565; 2. Pierce, Lincoln Northeast, 560; T3. Bourne, Lincoln Northeast, 545; T3. Allen, Lincoln Southeast, 545; 5. Pierson, Lincoln High, 541; 6. Franson, Lincoln Northeast, 525; 7. Mitchell, Lincoln Southwest, 499; 8. Berge, Lincoln North Star, 478; 9. Campbell, Lincoln East, 474; 10. Robison, Lincoln High, 467.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Humphrey-LHF 12, Columbus Lakeview 9 

York 19, McCool Junction 2 

Girls bowling 

CITY SCHOOLS

LPS CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

CHAMPIONSHIP: Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln High 2

TOP FINISHERS (Pinfall): 1. Christensen, Lincoln Northeast, 499; 2. Streich, Lincoln Southeast, 453; 3. Hill, Lincoln High, 442; 4. Loos, Lincoln High, 437; 5. McFadden, Lincoln Northwest, 433; 6. Gonzales, Lincoln High, 431; 7. Tran, Lincoln North Star, 429; 8. Van Eck, Lincoln High, 393; 9. Little, Lincoln Southeast, 392; 10. Worster, Lincoln Southwest, 390.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Humphrey-LHF 17, Columbus Lakeview 4

York 20, McCool Junction 1 

