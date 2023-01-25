Pius X boys regroup to win first HAC bowling championship

Lincoln Pius X freshman Sam Aschwege and the Thunderbolts needed to rebound in a big way Wednesday in the Heartland Athletic Conference bowling championships at Sun Valley Lanes.

Aschwege needed just four pins in the 10th frame for the Bolts to claim the first HAC boys championship. He got eight, but a foul on his final ball wiped away what would have been a 3-0 win for Pius X against Grand Island in the best-of-five championship series.

Aschwege, the Bolts anchor, moved on quickly. In Game 4 of the series, he bowled a strike in the fifth frame and another in the 10th to lead Pius X to a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

“It's all about how you bounce back,” Aschwege said. “For my boy Rocky Balboa, 'It ain't about how hard you ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done.'”

After a chance to win slipped away, Pius X head coach Larry Punteney quickly called his team over.

The Bolts still had a 2-1 series lead, but Grand Island had just been dealt a confidence booster.

“I've said this before, (Aschwege) has a chance to be special,” Punteney said. "He was disappointed, but I wasn't surprised one bit when he came back and his next two shots were right in the hole and struck when we needed to.”

The Bolts have come a long way since the start of the season, which makes lifting the first-ever HAC trophy even sweeter.

“This is a team that isn't young, but is very inexperienced,” Punteney said. “We have a senior that has never bowled before this year. We have two freshmen now in starting roles and we have two guys that are bowling varsity now that were on junior varsity (club) for three straight years. They aren't used to this.

Fremont won the girls conference championship, and Karina Capron added an individual title for the Tigers.

Andrew Wusk also won the boys individual title for Fremont.

Trophies and individual titles aside, Wednesday was a celebration of a sport that's growing in Lincoln and the HAC.

Junior Abby Yates was injured during the Lincoln North Star softball season with a broken foot. Bowling allowed her to compete while recovering from injury.

“I came into bowling thinking I could recover really well and have a lot of success,” Yates said. “It makes me happy.”

“I recovered pretty well. It took quite awhile, and when I found out that we were having a bowling team, I said 'We are going to do this, I'm going to do this.' I wanted to get involved with my school again.”

North Star lost to Fremont in the conference semifinals.