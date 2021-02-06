Physical condition has limited what sports Dane Conner can play, but not his passion to compete

At first, Dane Conner treated bowling like most of us. It was a fun activity with friends.
Conner got pretty good at it. Then he got even better.
On Monday, the junior will lead the Seward boys team into the first NSAA-sanctioned state high school bowling tournament at Sun Valley Lanes. The Bluejays will take aim at the team crown, and Conner is hopeful of a podium finish as an individual, too.
“I’m pretty excited to have the chance to go for two state titles,” he said.
Bowling has given Conner a chance to compete, and a chance to represent his high school — an opportunity that seemed unlikely before Conner's freshman year.
Conner was diagnosed with Becker muscular dystrophy — an inherited condition that causes progressive weakness in skeletal and cardiac muscles — when he was in the eighth grade. The disease is primarily found in males, and is comparable to Duchenne muscular dystrophy but much milder.
The condition does not keep Conner and his brother Ashton, who also has Becker's, from living a fairly normal life. However, any physical overexertion — jogging, sprinting, lifting weights — can bring severe pain to the legs or even put one in the hospital.
For Conner, that meant he’d be unable to try out for the basketball team or run cross country in high school.
When Conner picked up bowling as a freshman, he found an outlet that he wasn’t going to have with most other activities. So he started teaching himself the sport.
“The original plan was to be the student (manager) at basketball,” Conner said. “Then my mom found out that there was a bowling club and I ultimately chose that because I like to compete and it’s something that I can do without overexerting myself.”
Beginner’s mode went as one might expect. Conner, starting with a one-hand delivery, was a little rough in the lanes.
Then Conner began working with a two-arm delivery made popular by professional Jason Belmonte and used by many young bowlers. He studied YouTube videos and observed the older bowlers on his team.
“He just started copying what they were doing,” said Steve Conner, Dane’s father and high school coach. “He learned it quickly and he went from the beginning of the (freshman) season with one hand shooting 120s to 140s (to) by the end of the season, in practice, he was pushing 250s.
“The kid put in a lot of time."
Conner spent a lot of time at the local bowling alley in Seward, sometimes staying 10 hours to hone his craft and build up his scores. He bowled 54 consecutive games one day there. He'd take pictures of the screen whenever he accomplished a new high score and send it to his dad.
The work has added up to a 211 average.
“He loves to compete, but he also loves to master a task,” Conner’s dad said.
With his high school life still in front of him, Conner thought he was going to play basketball, a sport he had loved since elementary school.
It was cross country that revealed to him and his family that Conner was facing a physical challenge.
An eighth-grader at the time, Conner was about 2 miles into a 3-mile practice when his legs started getting really sore. Suddenly, it was too painful to stand.
“I couldn’t even walk,” Conner said. “So I sat down in someone’s yard and my teammates ran past me and asked what’s wrong. I couldn’t give them an answer.
“I didn’t know what to think. I thought I didn’t stretch well enough or I ended up running too far.”
Conner’s parents picked him and took him to the hospital. Ashton, who is a year older, had similar symptoms, so the family took in both boys and learned each was living with Becker muscular dystrophy.
The Conners took multiple trips to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to help get a better understanding of how the boys could live with the condition.
Conner said his approach was to move on and do the things that he could do.
He has learned to live with it, identifying his limits while still being able to do some of the things he loves.
“The biggest challenge is when I’m out playing basketball with other people or doing something, I have a competitive drive where I want to go out and go full speed, run up and down the court as fast as I can, but eventually it will just start to hurt and I’ll remember that I’ll need to relax, stop going too hard, otherwise you’ll end up in the hospital,” he said.
The condition has had no effect on Conner’s bowling. He did, after all, bowl 54 games in one day.
Conner bowled a 300 during a club event last year, and he recently won a championship at a highly competitive district.
Conner's interest in bowling also got Ashton hooked on the sport. They're Seward teammates, and Ashton plans to study biomedical engineering at Wichita State with a focus on helping people with similar conditions.
The nerves will be there when Conner gets ready to bowl at the state tournament, he said. He’ll listen to music to relax and focus on one shot at a time.
No matter the outcome, he’ll have accomplished something special — the opportunity to play a high school sport and represent the Seward colors on a big stage.
“I’m really glad that I took the opportunity to stay in the competition and not just be a student manager,” said Conner, who plans to go out for golf in the spring. “It feels pretty good to be recognized for excelling in a sport.”
