Physical condition has limited what sports Dane Conner can play, but not his passion to compete

The work has added up to a 211 average.

“He loves to compete, but he also loves to master a task,” Conner’s dad said.

With his high school life still in front of him, Conner thought he was going to play basketball, a sport he had loved since elementary school.

It was cross country that revealed to him and his family that Conner was facing a physical challenge.

An eighth-grader at the time, Conner was about 2 miles into a 3-mile practice when his legs started getting really sore. Suddenly, it was too painful to stand.

“I couldn’t even walk,” Conner said. “So I sat down in someone’s yard and my teammates ran past me and asked what’s wrong. I couldn’t give them an answer.

“I didn’t know what to think. I thought I didn’t stretch well enough or I ended up running too far.”

Conner’s parents picked him and took him to the hospital. Ashton, who is a year older, had similar symptoms, so the family took in both boys and learned each was living with Becker muscular dystrophy.

The Conners took multiple trips to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to help get a better understanding of how the boys could live with the condition.