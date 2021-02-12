Phone call from pro bowling legend Belmonte 'icing on top' for Wayne's Janke

Wayne's Jamie Janke thought winning the girls bowling state team championship Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes was a pretty sweet way to end the day.
Janke was unwinding from the championship festivities and celebrating with her teammates and family at Wildcat Lanes in Wayne when head coach Josh Johnson told Janke he needed her phone number.
The girls individual state bowling runner-up Monday grew suspicious, and at 10 p.m. found out why.
"We got back to the bowling alley and had our celebration," Janke said. "(Coach) Johnson came up and asked for my phone number, which I thought was a little weird.
"I gave it to him and he wouldn't tell me what it was about. My mom (Tonya Janke) was in on it. He just told me I'd find out later. I asked him, 'Am I going to cry?', and he said 'Oh yeah. You're definitely going to cry.'"
An unknown number appeared on Janke's cellphone and when she answered, she heard: "This is Jason Belmonte. I hear you are a big fan of mine."
The PBA bowler who won the U.S. Open in 2020 and completed his triple crown at Sun Valley Lanes was on the other end.
For nearly 24 minutes Belmonte offered Janke to ask him questions on how to improve her game as both bowlers throw the two-handed ball.
"I was so shocked and surprised," Janke said. "I kind of gasped, and thought no way is this him. I thought it was someone pulling a prank on me. This is no way. If Coach Johnson wouldn't have told me something was going to be happening, I probably would have thought it was one of my friends playing a prank on me.
"As I told Jason Belmonte last night, it was the icing on top of the cake."
Following Wednesday's conclusion of the girls state tournament, Sun Valley owner John Losito saw Janke was a big fan of Belmonte and got in touch with him.
From there Belmonte said he would like to talk to Janke and asked Losito if he could set it up.
"(Losito) got into contact with Dan Masters (assistant director of the NSAA), who called me and at that point, we were just pulling into the bowling alley where we had all of our friends and family and big welcome home thing," Johnson said.
"I thought something went wrong, I thought we did something wrong and he tells me that story. He asked if we could make it happen and I was like, 'Heck yeah, we can make it happen.'"
Johnson said he was able to keep it a secret, leaving to take the school vans back to Wayne High School and staying away from Janke pestering him with questions.
"I called Jamie and told her to go sit with her mom. I said, 'You're going to get a call, just answer it,' Johnson said. "It wasn't just a whole, 'Hey, congratulations.'" I wish I was there but I wasn't. I told Jamie to call me back, I don't care how late it was."