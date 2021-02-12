Phone call from pro bowling legend Belmonte 'icing on top' for Wayne's Janke

"I was so shocked and surprised," Janke said. "I kind of gasped, and thought no way is this him. I thought it was someone pulling a prank on me. This is no way. If Coach Johnson wouldn't have told me something was going to be happening, I probably would have thought it was one of my friends playing a prank on me.

"As I told Jason Belmonte last night, it was the icing on top of the cake."

Following Wednesday's conclusion of the girls state tournament, Sun Valley owner John Losito saw Janke was a big fan of Belmonte and got in touch with him.

From there Belmonte said he would like to talk to Janke and asked Losito if he could set it up.

"(Losito) got into contact with Dan Masters (assistant director of the NSAA), who called me and at that point, we were just pulling into the bowling alley where we had all of our friends and family and big welcome home thing," Johnson said.

"I thought something went wrong, I thought we did something wrong and he tells me that story. He asked if we could make it happen and I was like, 'Heck yeah, we can make it happen.'"

Johnson said he was able to keep it a secret, leaving to take the school vans back to Wayne High School and staying away from Janke pestering him with questions.